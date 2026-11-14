Corpus Christi has some solid hands-on roles right now, especially if you like working with tools and staying active. Here are a few strong options in construction and skilled trades.

Employer: Principle Auto Group – BMW of Corpus Christi

Principle Auto Group – BMW of Corpus Christi Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000–$120,000+ per year , up to $40/hr based on experience; 40 hours/week guaranteed for first 90 days for qualified techs

, up to based on experience; for qualified techs Why it’s worth a look: State-of-the-art air-conditioned and heated shop, new toolboxes provided, lots of work, flexible schedule, closed Sundays, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation, tenure bonuses, discounts on vehicles, parts, and service). Great fit if you’re an experienced tech who loves solving tough car problems.

Employer: Western Specialty Contractors

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Not listed (field construction role)

Not listed (field construction role) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Work for a 110+ year-old, employee-owned contractor doing masonry, concrete repair, caulking, and waterproofing. They consider experienced and entry-level laborers, but you’ll need to handle physical work, heights, and have or build solid trade skills. Good option if you want steady field work and a path to grow in a specialty trade.

Employer: Gardner Automotive and Body Shop

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $13.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role helping with auto body repair, welding, fabrication, sanding, and paint prep. Great if you’re early in your automotive career and want to learn from experienced techs in a busy shop while building real-world skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, duty, or benefit that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.