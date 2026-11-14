Looking for a loyal dog in Corpus Christi, TX? These adoptable pups are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start with a family who will cherish them.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Gia is a young Labrador mix pup with a soft cream coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and playtime.

👉 Meet Gia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Katya is a young terrier mix with a pretty tan-and-white coat. As a puppy, she’ll benefit from basic training, structure, and lots of positive social time with her new family.

👉 Meet Katya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Dachshund / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black

Brown/Chocolate/Black Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Boyd is an adult Dachshund mix with a handsome brown and black coat. As an adult dog, he may already have some manners and routines, and he’s ready to settle into a stable home.

👉 Meet Boyd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mutt / Labrador Retriever

Mutt / Labrador Retriever Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Corpus Christi, TX)

Contact: Through the Adoptapet listing

Milly is a senior girl who has spent about 10 years with her current family. She has a red-golden coat with white markings. Her owners share that she has struggled with anxiety since she was young, and in their current situation she cannot safely live in the same home as their small child due to aggression concerns.

Milly will need an experienced, adult-only home that can respect her boundaries and work with her needs. If you have a calm household and are comfortable managing a dog with anxiety and a history of aggression toward a child, Milly may be a dog you can help.

👉 Meet Milly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Corpus Christi area, please consider visiting Gulf Coast Humane Society or reaching out through the Adoptapet links to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find the right homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.