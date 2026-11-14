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🐶 Gentle Pups & Seniors Ready for Adoption in Corpus Christi
Looking for a loyal dog in Corpus Christi, TX? These adoptable pups are hoping for a safe, loving home and a fresh start with a family who will cherish them.
Gia
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/White
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Phone: (361) 225-0845
Gia is a young Labrador mix pup with a soft cream coat and lots of growing and learning ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for puppy training, patience, and playtime.
👉 Meet Gia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Katya
- Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Phone: (361) 225-0845
Katya is a young terrier mix with a pretty tan-and-white coat. As a puppy, she’ll benefit from basic training, structure, and lots of positive social time with her new family.
👉 Meet Katya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boyd
- Breed: Dachshund / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Black
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Phone: (361) 225-0845
Boyd is an adult Dachshund mix with a handsome brown and black coat. As an adult dog, he may already have some manners and routines, and he’s ready to settle into a stable home.
👉 Meet Boyd and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milly
- Breed: Mutt / Labrador Retriever
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Adoption Fee: $0 (no adoption fee listed)
- Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Corpus Christi, TX)
- Contact: Through the Adoptapet listing
Milly is a senior girl who has spent about 10 years with her current family. She has a red-golden coat with white markings. Her owners share that she has struggled with anxiety since she was young, and in their current situation she cannot safely live in the same home as their small child due to aggression concerns.
Milly will need an experienced, adult-only home that can respect her boundaries and work with her needs. If you have a calm household and are comfortable managing a dog with anxiety and a history of aggression toward a child, Milly may be a dog you can help.
👉 Meet Milly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Corpus Christi area, please consider visiting Gulf Coast Humane Society or reaching out through the Adoptapet links to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find the right homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.