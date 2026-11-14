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🐱 Playful, Sweet Cats Waiting for Adoption in Corpus Christi
Looking for a new feline friend in Corpus Christi, TX? These adoptable cats are waiting at local rescues for a safe, loving home.
CJ
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten (born August 31, 2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color/Coat: Tortoiseshell, fluffy coat, round little “teddy bear” look
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Edgar and Ivys Cat Sanctuary
Phone: (361) 208-2459
CJ is a tiny tortie girl who looks like a stuffed animal come to life, with her round head, round body, and soft fluffy fur. She had a rough start but is now safe and ready for a forever home that will keep her indoors and loved.
👉 Meet CJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Butterbug
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten (born September 7, 2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color/Coat: Medium-haired dilute tabby, very fluffy with big curious eyes
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Edgar and Ivys Cat Sanctuary
Phone: (361) 208-2459
Butterbug is a fluffy dilute tabby boy with striking markings and huge, curious eyes. He was rescued from a storm drain and is now safe, fed, and looking for a family who will keep him indoors and protected.
👉 Meet Butterbug and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gizelle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color/Coat: Black and white
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
Phone: (361) 225-0845
Gizelle is a striking black-and-white adult cat waiting at Gulf Coast Humane Society. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a calmer companion.
👉 Meet Gizelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hank
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color/Coat: Gray/blue
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
Phone: (361) 225-0845
Hank is a handsome gray/blue adult kitty. If you’re looking for a steady, grown-up cat instead of a wild kitten, Hank could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Salem
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten (born June 25, 2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color/Coat: Calico (black, orange, and white)
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Edgar and Ivys Cat Sanctuary
Phone: (361) 208-2459
Salem is a beautiful calico girl from a special litter of seven kittens who were rescued outdoors. Her tri-color coat and bright eyes make her stand out, and she’s now ready for a safe indoor home.
👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hallow
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten (born June 25, 2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color/Coat: Solid gray with golden-green eyes
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: Edgar and Ivys Cat Sanctuary
Phone: (361) 208-2459
Hallow is a soft gray kitten with stunning golden-green eyes and a very sweet face. Like Salem, she was rescued with her siblings and is now safe, socialized, and hoping for a loving family.
👉 Meet Hallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Corpus Christi area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to Edgar and Ivys Cat Sanctuary at (361) 208-2459 or Gulf Coast Humane Society at (361) 225-0845, or click the links above to start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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