Looking for a new feline friend in Corpus Christi, TX? These adoptable cats are waiting at local rescues for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born August 31, 2026)

Baby kitten (born August 31, 2026) Gender: Female

Female Color/Coat: Tortoiseshell, fluffy coat, round little “teddy bear” look

Tortoiseshell, fluffy coat, round little “teddy bear” look Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Edgar and Ivys Cat Sanctuary

Phone: (361) 208-2459

CJ is a tiny tortie girl who looks like a stuffed animal come to life, with her round head, round body, and soft fluffy fur. She had a rough start but is now safe and ready for a forever home that will keep her indoors and loved.

👉 Meet CJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born September 7, 2026)

Baby kitten (born September 7, 2026) Gender: Male

Male Color/Coat: Medium-haired dilute tabby, very fluffy with big curious eyes

Medium-haired dilute tabby, very fluffy with big curious eyes Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Edgar and Ivys Cat Sanctuary

Phone: (361) 208-2459

Butterbug is a fluffy dilute tabby boy with striking markings and huge, curious eyes. He was rescued from a storm drain and is now safe, fed, and looking for a family who will keep him indoors and protected.

👉 Meet Butterbug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color/Coat: Black and white

Black and white Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Gizelle is a striking black-and-white adult cat waiting at Gulf Coast Humane Society. Adult cats often settle in quickly and are a great choice if you want a calmer companion.

👉 Meet Gizelle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color/Coat: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Hank is a handsome gray/blue adult kitty. If you’re looking for a steady, grown-up cat instead of a wild kitten, Hank could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born June 25, 2026)

Baby kitten (born June 25, 2026) Gender: Female

Female Color/Coat: Calico (black, orange, and white)

Calico (black, orange, and white) Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Edgar and Ivys Cat Sanctuary

Phone: (361) 208-2459

Salem is a beautiful calico girl from a special litter of seven kittens who were rescued outdoors. Her tri-color coat and bright eyes make her stand out, and she’s now ready for a safe indoor home.

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born June 25, 2026)

Baby kitten (born June 25, 2026) Gender: Female

Female Color/Coat: Solid gray with golden-green eyes

Solid gray with golden-green eyes Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: Edgar and Ivys Cat Sanctuary

Phone: (361) 208-2459

Hallow is a soft gray kitten with stunning golden-green eyes and a very sweet face. Like Salem, she was rescued with her siblings and is now safe, socialized, and hoping for a loving family.

👉 Meet Hallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Corpus Christi area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to Edgar and Ivys Cat Sanctuary at (361) 208-2459 or Gulf Coast Humane Society at (361) 225-0845, or click the links above to start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.