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Corpus Christi
🛒 Corpus Christi Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings Now
8 days ago
Corpus Christi’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with national brands and local shops all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Sales Associate – Principle BMW of Corpus Christi
- Employer: Principle Auto Group
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (commission, uncapped potential)
This is a high-energy auto sales role with unlimited, uncapped commission and a focus on building your own book of business. Good fit if you’re driven, love talking with people, and want income tied to your results.
Porter / Service Support Coordinator – Principle BMW
- Employer: Principle Auto Group
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the service team by moving vehicles, helping customers, and keeping things running smoothly. Offers Sundays off, another day off during the week, benefits, paid vacation, and 401(k) in a fast-paced, customer-facing setting.
Merchandising Assistant Manager – Dollar Tree
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 5513 Saratoga Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78413
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help lead the store with a focus on merchandising and freight, opening/closing, and keeping the sales floor sharp. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more.
Customer Service Representative – National Seating & Mobility
- Employer: National Seating & Mobility
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Not listed (office-based, likely full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Phone-based customer service and order management helping clients with mobility equipment. Includes PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition assistance, and lets you support a mission-driven healthcare company.
Assistant Store Leader (Assistant Manager) – 7‑Eleven
- Employer: 7‑Eleven
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive pay and bonus potential)
Step into retail management, helping run the store, lead the team, and handle cash, merchandising, and customer service. Offers full-time hours, health coverage, PTO, 401(k), bonus potential, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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