Corpus Christi’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with national brands and local shops all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Principle Auto Group

Principle Auto Group Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission, uncapped potential)

This is a high-energy auto sales role with unlimited, uncapped commission and a focus on building your own book of business. Good fit if you’re driven, love talking with people, and want income tied to your results.

Employer: Principle Auto Group

Principle Auto Group Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the service team by moving vehicles, helping customers, and keeping things running smoothly. Offers Sundays off, another day off during the week, benefits, paid vacation, and 401(k) in a fast-paced, customer-facing setting.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 5513 Saratoga Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the store with a focus on merchandising and freight, opening/closing, and keeping the sales floor sharp. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and more.

Employer: National Seating & Mobility

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Not listed (office-based, likely full-time)

Not listed (office-based, likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Phone-based customer service and order management helping clients with mobility equipment. Includes PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and tuition assistance, and lets you support a mission-driven healthcare company.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (mentions competitive pay and bonus potential)

Step into retail management, helping run the store, lead the team, and handle cash, merchandising, and customer service. Offers full-time hours, health coverage, PTO, 401(k), bonus potential, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.