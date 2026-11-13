Corpus Christi has a steady flow of security and justice jobs right now, especially for folks with licenses or who enjoy structured, mission-driven work. Here are several solid options if you want to help keep our community safe.

Employer: TriCorps

TriCorps Location: Corpus Christi, TX (and nearby areas)

(and nearby areas) Salary: $21.00/hour

Type: Full-Time & Part-Time (all shifts: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, school hours, weekends, summers)

Work armed security at an integrated security and technology firm with 15 openings in the area. You’ll protect employees and property, do patrols and reports, and need a valid Texas PSB Level III license, plus CPR/First Aid/AED. Medical, dental, vision, and paid vacation are included.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Salary: $14.00/hour

Type: Full-Time (evening shifts, 5:00 PM – 1:00 AM, most days)

Unarmed patrol role at retail properties where you’ll drive patrol routes, check parking lots and entrances, and help with customer service and incident reports. Comes with paid training, career growth paths, and access to medical, dental, vision, life, disability, retirement plan, and discounts.

Employer: Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Salary: From $18.77/hour

Type: Part-Time, Temporary (up to 29 hours/week)

Hands-on role at the Robert N. Barnes Regional Juvenile Facility, supervising youth during classes and activities, keeping the facility secure, and helping with life skills and counseling support. Must be 21+, pass multiple screenings, and earn Juvenile Supervision Officer, CPR, First Aid, and restraint training certifications (training provided by the department).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—public safety roles open and close fast around here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.