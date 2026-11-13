Corpus Christi keeps adding solid transportation jobs, especially for CDL drivers who want steady hours and to be home daily. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

McLane Company, Inc. Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (overnight)

Salary: Not listed

Support a route driver on fast-paced grocery and food deliveries—no driving required. This role is very physical (lifting up to 75 lbs) and great if you like staying active, working nights, and want strong benefits starting around day 60, plus 401(k) with profit sharing.

Employer: Airgas

Location: Corpus Christi, TX – Agnes Retail Shop

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday days

Pay: $26/hour + quarterly bonus potential

Home daily, weekday schedule, and steady local routes hauling compressed gas cylinders. Good fit if you have a Class A CDL with Hazmat and Airbrake, want benefits starting after 30 days, and like the idea of bonus potential and long-term growth.

Employer: Sun Coast Resources, LLC (RelaDyne)

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time, home daily

Pay: $27–$29/hour + overtime + quarterly safety bonus

Class A fuel driver role with local routes, overtime opportunities, and a safety bonus. You’ll haul liquid bulk with Hazmat and Tanker endorsements, work in all weather, and get paid holidays, vacation, sick time, and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good local driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.