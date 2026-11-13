Corpus Christi neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. Take a look below and see if something fits your home or family.

Item: Colorful plastic dinnerware set

Includes: Plates, trays, and cups in various colors

Great for: Baby & kids, family meals, playtime snacks

Condition: Not stated, but described as perfect for kids

Location: Callicoate Estates, Corpus Christi, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Bright, kid-friendly plastic dishes that are easy to use and hard to break. A nice match for families who want extra dishes for everyday use or parties.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Pair of black 2-drawer nightstands

Dimensions: 26.5" height x 21" width x 16" deep

Condition: In perfect condition except for a few scratches and scrapes from moving and storage; drawers have a smooth glide

Quantity: Take one or both

Location: Downtown area, Corpus Christi, Texas (exact address shared by poster after contact)

Pickup times: Mon–Fri after 6:00 p.m.; Sat/Sun message to arrange a time

Source: trashnothing.com

Simple black nightstands that can work in a bedroom, guest room, or office. The owner is just changing the room’s look and wants these to go to someone who can use them.

Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/rVWnjmC

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items tend to get claimed quickly, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.