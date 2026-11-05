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Commodore Park unveils new sports and play areas

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119vXp_1GqHJ50Y00

Commodore Park at 14202 Commodores Drive now has a new playground, pickleball and tennis courts, a birding stand, and a covered basketball court pavilion, funded by municipal bonds and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) dollars. Residents can visit the park to play sports, enjoy nature, and spend time with family and friends as part of Corpus Christi’s continued investment in public recreation spaces.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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