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Corpus Christi
Commodore Park $4.83M upgrades completed
6 days ago
The City of Corpus Christi has completed $4.83 million in improvements at Commodore Park, located at 14202 Commodores Drive on North Padre Island. The upgraded park now offers expanded play and recreation areas and new amenities for residents and visitors to enjoy.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Corpus Christi
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