👔 Corpus Christi Executive & Management – Multiple High-Impact Roles

Corpus Christi’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in industrial, energy, and mechanical services. If you’ve got operations or project leadership experience, there are some strong options to check out.

Employer: Crete United (Pro Tech Mechanical business unit)

Crete United (Pro Tech Mechanical business unit) Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Very competitive base salary + annual performance bonus (EBITDA and growth-based)

Lead all day-to-day operations for a South Texas commercial HVAC/mechanical contractor with full P&L ownership, safety, people leadership, and growth responsibilities. You’ll oversee service, projects, construction, sales, and field operations, build a high-performance culture, and work closely with regional leadership while enjoying full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Corpus Christi, TX (also options in Dallas, TX / Tulsa, OK)

(also options in Dallas, TX / Tulsa, OK) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior project controls role supporting transmission, substation, and power delivery capital projects. You’ll lead a team handling cost, schedule, risk, and document control; build and manage project schedules; develop Power BI dashboards; and oversee cost management systems like EcoSys or Procore, all within a large, established engineering and professional services firm with a full benefits package.

Employer: Bay Ltd.

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee heavy industrial services projects from planning through closeout, leading multiple field and project teams while driving safety, quality, schedule, and profitability. This role is hands-on with OSHA compliance, budgeting, resource allocation, contract review, and client relationships, and includes both office work and site visits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.