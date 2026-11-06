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🐶 Playful Puppies & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Corpus Christi
Looking for a four-legged friend in Corpus Christi, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Gulf Coast Humane Society for someone to bring them home and love them.
Trixie
- Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black, tan, yellow, and fawn mix
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Phone: (361) 225-0845
Trixie is a young shepherd mix pup with a beautiful multi-color coat. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Trixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zenith
- Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black, tan, yellow, and fawn
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Phone: (361) 225-0845
Zenith is a medium-size terrier mix puppy in the making, with a handsome multi-color coat. He’ll need guidance, playtime, and lots of love.
👉 Meet Zenith and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cosmo
- Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Phone: (361) 225-0845
Cosmo is a chocolate-colored terrier mix pup who will likely grow into a medium-sized dog. She’s ready for a family to teach her the basics and include her in daily life.
👉 Meet Cosmo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Orion
- Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black, tan, yellow, and fawn
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Phone: (361) 225-0845
Orion is another adorable terrier mix baby with a striking multi-color coat. He’ll need patience, training, and plenty of play to grow into a great companion.
👉 Meet Orion and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nova
- Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Phone: (361) 225-0845
Nova is a brindle-coated terrier mix puppy with a unique look. She’s young and will benefit from a home ready for puppy training and socialization.
👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Astro
- Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black, tan, yellow, and fawn
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Phone: (361) 225-0845
Astro is a medium-size terrier mix pup in the making, with a fun multi-color coat. He’s ready for a family who can give him time, structure, and affection.
👉 Meet Astro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Patty
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White and brown/chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Phone: (361) 225-0845
Patty is a young Lab mix with a pretty white and brown coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has lots of youthful energy and love to give.
👉 Meet Patty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Prespa
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society
- Phone: (361) 225-0845
Prespa is an adult Lab mix with a dark brindle coat. She may be a good choice if you’d like a dog who is more mature than a puppy but still active and loving.
👉 Meet Prespa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Corpus Christi area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Gulf Coast Humane Society or calling (361) 225-0845 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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