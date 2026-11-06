🐶 Playful Puppies & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Corpus Christi

Looking for a four-legged friend in Corpus Christi, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Gulf Coast Humane Society for someone to bring them home and love them.

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black, tan, yellow, and fawn mix

Black, tan, yellow, and fawn mix Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Trixie is a young shepherd mix pup with a beautiful multi-color coat. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Trixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black, tan, yellow, and fawn

Black, tan, yellow, and fawn Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Zenith is a medium-size terrier mix puppy in the making, with a handsome multi-color coat. He’ll need guidance, playtime, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Zenith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Cosmo is a chocolate-colored terrier mix pup who will likely grow into a medium-sized dog. She’s ready for a family to teach her the basics and include her in daily life.

👉 Meet Cosmo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black, tan, yellow, and fawn

Black, tan, yellow, and fawn Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Orion is another adorable terrier mix baby with a striking multi-color coat. He’ll need patience, training, and plenty of play to grow into a great companion.

👉 Meet Orion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Nova is a brindle-coated terrier mix puppy with a unique look. She’s young and will benefit from a home ready for puppy training and socialization.

👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium)

Terrier (unknown type, medium) / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black, tan, yellow, and fawn

Black, tan, yellow, and fawn Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Astro is a medium-size terrier mix pup in the making, with a fun multi-color coat. He’s ready for a family who can give him time, structure, and affection.

👉 Meet Astro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Young

Gender: Female

Color: White and brown/chocolate

White and brown/chocolate Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Patty is a young Lab mix with a pretty white and brown coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has lots of youthful energy and love to give.

👉 Meet Patty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black/Brindle

Black/Brindle Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Prespa is an adult Lab mix with a dark brindle coat. She may be a good choice if you’d like a dog who is more mature than a puppy but still active and loving.

👉 Meet Prespa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Corpus Christi area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Gulf Coast Humane Society or calling (361) 225-0845 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.