🐱 Playful, Gentle & Loving Cats Ready for Adoption in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi has so many sweet cats and kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are some local kitties who are ready to meet you today.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Nani is a tiny brown tabby-and-white baby who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Nani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Frank Castle is a handsome brown tabby boy, young and ready to bond with his new people.

👉 Meet Frank Castle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: White & black

White & black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Artemisia is a striking black-and-white baby, full of potential and waiting for a cozy home.

👉 Meet Artemisia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Dove is a sleek all-black kitten, a little shadow who could be the perfect cuddle buddy.

👉 Meet Dove and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Swallow is a bright orange baby boy, the classic “orange kitty” so many families love.

👉 Meet Swallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Pythia is a sweet brown tabby girl, young enough to adapt easily to a new home.

👉 Meet Pythia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Gulf Coast Humane Society

Phone: (361) 225-0845

Peter Parker is an orange baby with a big name and a fresh start ahead of her.

👉 Meet Peter Parker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Corpus Christi, TX)

About Kuma:

Kuma was found on the side of the highway, scared and feral but not aggressive. With patient care, he has blossomed:

Now uses the litter box reliably

reliably Runs up for pets and attention

Purrs and loves to play

He’s gone from hissing and hiding to seeking out human interaction and affection. He’s looking for a calm, loving home to keep building his trust.

👉 Meet Kuma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten (born June 15, 2026)

Baby kitten (born June 15, 2026) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Edgar and Ivys Cat Sanctuary

Phone: (361) 208-2459

Sally’s mom was abandoned while pregnant, and a kind homeowner helped until the whole feline family could come to Edgar & Ivy’s for safety and care. Sally grew up in the shelter’s care and is now ready for a forever home of her own.

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (born January 31, 2022)

Adult (born January 31, 2022) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white

Black & white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Edgar and Ivys Cat Sanctuary

Phone: (361) 208-2459

Grapes is a black-and-white adult boy who was adopted as a kitten and recently returned after not getting along with another cat. At the shelter, he has been sweet with staff, great with dogs and children, and enjoys being around people. He’s a gentle cat who is just confused about his sudden life change and needs a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Grapes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Edgar and Ivys Cat Sanctuary

Phone: (361) 208-2459

Dina is a young kitten at Edgar & Ivy’s, ready to grow up in a safe, indoor home with people who will love her for life.

👉 Meet Dina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Edgar and Ivys Cat Sanctuary

Phone: (361) 208-2459

Dino is another baby at Edgar & Ivy’s, a tiny youngster who’s ready to start life with a forever family.

👉 Meet Dino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2–3 years)

Adult (about 2–3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico with white neck, black patch on throat, and white “mittens” on all paws

Calico with white neck, black patch on throat, and white “mittens” on all paws Adoption fee: $50

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Corpus Christi, TX)

About Mittens:

Mittens was found in heat, hanging around a patio with small children in the Annaville area (Peachtree Apts, Peachtree & Leopard near Pizza Hut). She turned out to be an affectionate, playful, beautiful calico who is not afraid of small children. Her interactions with other cats and dogs are unknown.

She has already been:

Spayed (fixed on 10/29/26)

(fixed on 10/29/26) Microchipped

Given rabies and other vet care (per listing)

Mittens is now ready for a permanent, loving indoor home.

👉 Meet Mittens and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Corpus Christi area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters and private owners listed above, or visit in person to meet these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.