💰 Corpus Christi Accounting & Finance – Multiple Local Openings

Corpus Christi’s finance scene is steady right now, with solid roles for people who like numbers, rules, and keeping things organized. If you’ve got tax or nonprofit experience, there’s real room to step into leadership.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex tax work for individuals, partnerships, and small to mid-size businesses while mentoring junior staff. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years in public accounting, strong federal/state tax knowledge, and want to own client relationships and planning projects.

Employer: Nueces County Community Action Agency (NCCAA)

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Benefits: Paid time off, 401(k), vision, dental, training & development

Oversee the full fiscal side of a local nonprofit, from budgets and audits to fund accounting in Sage Intacct. Great fit if you have a BA/BBA/MBA in Accounting plus 5+ years nonprofit/grant accounting (or 2+ years as a nonprofit Controller) and want a mission-driven leadership role.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local employers often shape roles for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.