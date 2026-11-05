🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of spots are hiring people who like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: McDonald's

McDonald's Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + bonuses mentioned)

Lead a crew, keep the restaurant running smoothly, and make sure guests are happy. This role comes with up to 3 weeks paid vacation, free meals and uniforms, health insurance options, tuition assistance, and pay increases every 6 months, plus clear career advancement paths.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 9517 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Type: Full-time (days and evenings)

(days and evenings) Salary: Not listed

Full-time food prep and merchandising in a busy convenience store setting. You’ll prepare and serve food and drinks, stock and rotate items, keep the store clean, and help customers quickly and politely—good fit if you like staying active and working mostly indoors.

Employer: Black Diamond Oyster Bar

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $11.00/hour

Keep the kitchen and dining areas clean so the team can focus on great food and service. This is a good entry role if you’re new to restaurants, with on-the-job training, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.