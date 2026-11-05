🚧 Corpus Christi Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Corpus Christi’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in apartments, industrial sites, and home projects. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results at the end of the day, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Setpoint Integrated Solutions, Inc.

Setpoint Integrated Solutions, Inc. Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level field role working on pressure relief valves—installing, testing, repairing, and inspecting equipment, often with lots of independence. Best for techs with 5+ years of valve experience, strong safety habits, and the ability to travel and mentor junior technicians.

Employer: USA Concrete Coatings

Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$25.00 per hour (entry-level to experienced)

(entry-level to experienced) Benefits: Paid time off, paid on-the-job training

Hands-on work installing garage, patio, driveway, and shop floor coatings across residential and commercial jobs. Good fit if you’re dependable, can lift 50+ lbs, handle the South Texas heat, and want training plus growth from helper to lead installer.

Employer: Sandalwood Management, Inc.

Location: Four Winds Apartments, Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$17.00 per hour, depending on experience

Full-time painting role at a 404-unit apartment community, focused on make-ready units and keeping the property looking sharp. Ideal if you have paint sprayer or apartment maintenance experience, a valid driver’s license, and like fast-paced work with lots of variety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local trades employers often grow people who show up, work hard, and learn fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.