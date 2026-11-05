📋 Corpus Christi Admin Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Hourly Pay

Corpus Christi has some steady admin openings right now, from office work in town to flexible field roles. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: William W. Stubbs III, P.C.

William W. Stubbs III, P.C. Location: Corpus Christi, TX (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $27.50 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Small, local CPA office looking for a dependable person to answer phones, handle client documents, and track requests and deadlines. Great fit if you’re organized, careful with confidential info, and have 3+ years with Microsoft Office and office admin work. To apply, email your résumé and a short note about your office experience to wwstubbs@att.net.

Employer: Advantmed

Advantmed Location: Corpus Christi, TX + local travel to medical sites

Type: Part-time, seasonal (possible extension)

(possible extension) Pay: $18–$21 per hour or $3 per record (whichever is higher)

Extras: Paid mileage, some travel reimbursement, $50/day food allowance for out-of-state travel, flight + hotel + rental if needed

You’ll use a company laptop and portable scanner to visit clinics and hospitals and scan patient charts. Good for someone who wants a foot in the door in healthcare/tech, has a car, valid license, and insurance, and can be available 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. to visit facilities. You’ll manage electronic records, follow HIPAA rules, and interact with medical staff.

Employer: FedEx

FedEx Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Admin role inside a FedEx hub/station, handling data entry, reports, records, and frontline customer service. You’ll help fix address issues, support package tracking, and assist managers with audits and paperwork. Needs a high school diploma/GED and about 4 years of customer service or clerical experience, plus solid Microsoft Office and multitasking skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon so your résumé lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.