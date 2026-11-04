📣 Corpus Christi Sales & Marketing – Multiple Client-Facing Roles

Corpus Christi keeps adding solid sales and client-facing roles, especially tied to energy and finance. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Puffer-Sweiven

Puffer-Sweiven Location: Corpus Christi, TX (must live in Rio Grande Valley area )

(must live in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with process-industry clients on valves, regulators, and actuation products for oil & gas and other heavy industry. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of outside sales in process control, enjoy calling on Upstream/Midstream end users and engineering contractors, and want to own relationships while driving new business.

Employer: Acrisure

Location: Corpus Christi, TX (on-site presence expected)

(on-site presence expected) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a fast-growing global fintech + insurance firm, helping business clients with commercial insurance solutions. Great fit if you have 2+ years in client-facing or business development roles, hold a Property & Casualty license, and like using CRM, data, and AI tools to grow a book of business.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still throw in an application—momentum matters more than waiting for the “perfect” posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.