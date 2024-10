Corpus Christi high school football schedule, scores for Week 10

The game of the year in District 15-5A Division I has arrived as a pair of 8-0 teams clash in Corpus Christi.

Flour Bluff hosts PSJA North on Friday in a match that will have huge implications on the district title race with Veterans Memorial waiting on deck for the Hornets in Week 11.

In Portland, Gregory-Portland brings Miller to Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium in the de facto district title game for District 14-5A Division II.

Orange Grove and Mathis clash as the Bulldogs try to stay in the running for a playoff spot in Class 3A Division I.

Here is a look at this week's high school football schedule and results for Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend.

Week 10

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

DISTIRCT 16-2A DI

Riviera at Premont, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 1

DISTRICT 15-5A DI

Veterans Memorial at Weslaco East, 7:30 p.m.

PSJA North at Flour Bluff, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 14-5A DII

Carroll at Ray, Buc Stadium, 7 p.m.

King at Moody, Cabaniss, 7 p.m.

Miller at Gregory-Portland, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 15-4A DI

Bay City at Beeville, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 16-4A DI

Calallen at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 15-4A DII

Ingleside at Cuero, 7 p.m.

Robstown at Sinton, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 16-4A DII

La Feria at Kingsville, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 15-3A DI

Aransas Pass at Goliad, 7 p.m.

Palacios at London, 7 p.m.

West Oso at Edna, 7 p.m.

Orange Grove at Mathis, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 16-3A DI

Bishop at Raymondville, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Falfurrias, 7 p.m.

Santa Gertrudis Academy at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 16-3A DII

Banquete at Odem, 7:30 p.m.

Hebbronville at George West, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 16-2A DI

Santa Maria at Three Rivers, 7:30 p.m.

Refugio at Skidmore-Tynan, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 16-2A DII

Agua Dulce at Ben Bolt, 7 p.m.

TAPPS III DISTRICT 3

John Paul II at New Braunfels Christian Academy, 7 p.m.

TAPPS 6-MAN DIVISION I DISTRICT III

San Antonio St. Mary's Hall at IWA, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi high school football schedule, scores for Week 10