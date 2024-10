Corpus Christi high school volleyball schedule, results for Oct. 28-Nov. 2

(This story was updated to accurately reflect the most current information.)

The final week of the Texas high school volleyball regular season is here.

West Oso beat London last week to force a tie atop District 29-3A, and Veterans Memorial has an opportunity to do the same on Tuesday vs. Flour Bluff.

Playoff spots are still to be decided in other districts and even playoff divisions to be decided in the final day.

In the new UIL playoff format, the four teams that qualify for the postseason are divided with the two largest enrollments going into the Division I bracket and two smallest enrollments going to Division II.

Buckle up.

Here is a look at the schedule for Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend for the final week of the regular season, with the possibility of playoff seeding tiebreakers set for the weekend.

TUESDAY, OCT. 29

DISTRICT 29-5A

FLOUR BLUFF DEF. VETERANS MEMORIAL,

25-15, 25-23, 25-14

GREGORY-PORTLAND DEF. ALICE ,

30-28, 25-5, 25-14

KING DEF. MOODY,

25-17, 25-17, 25-17

RAY DEF. MILLER

25-15, 25-14, 25-16

DISTRICT 30-4A

BEEVILLE DEF. INGLESIDE,

25-13, 25-15, 25-12

PORT LAVACA CALHOUN DEF. SINTON,

25-18, 28-26, 25-23

More: West Oso earns key district win against London: Top performers from that match and others

DISTRICT 31-4A

ROBSTOWN DEF. LAREDO HARMONY,

25-16, 25-17, 25-18

TULOSO-MIDWAY DEF. KINGSVILLE,

25-16, 25-14, 25-13

CALALLEN DEF. ZAPATA,

25-8, 25-6, 25-11

DISTRICT 29-3A

GEORGE WEST DEF. MATHIS,

27-25, 25-13 24-26, 25-16

Aransas Pass at Taft, 6 p.m.

WEST OSO DEF. ODEM,

25-11, 25-15, 25-20

DISTRICT 30-3A

Hebbronville at Santa Gertrudis Academy, 7 p.m.

ORANGE GROVE DEF. BISHOP,

25-23, 22-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-13

BANQUETE DEF. FALFURRIAS,

25-17, 25-22, 25-9

DISTRICT 31-2A

AGUA DULCE DEF. FREER,

25-19, 25-18, 16-24, 22-25, 15-8

REFUGIO DEF. WOODSBORO,

25-21, 10-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-10

SKIDMORE-TYNAN DEF. THREE RIVERS,

25-13, 25-19, 25-13

DISTRICT 32-2A

Ben Bolt at Premont, 6:15 p.m.

NON-DISTRICT

LONDON DEF. CARROLL,

25-10, 25-19, 25-17

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi high school volleyball schedule, results for Oct. 28-Nov. 2