    G-P's Dooms, Coates impress in win against Carroll: Top performers from that game and others

    By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8oBg_0wP7Yls500

    Take a look at the top performers from Week 9 of the high school football season.

    More: San Diego football uses stingy defense, Nicholas Luera's running to belt Bishop

    More: Explosive plays, defense lead Agua Dulce football to dominant win against Woodsboro

    Dylon Everett, Kingsville: Everett was 21 of 28 for 375 yards and five touchdowns passing, adding 65 yards and one touchdowns on six carries against Grulla.

    Julio Pineda-Garcia, Kingsville: Caught two passes for 60 yards, scoring on both receptions against Grulla.

    Jayden Paluseo, Flour Bluff: Paluseo completed 9 of 10 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns in the Hornets' district win against Donna North.

    Ethan Satsky, Flour Bluff: Satsky caught two passes for 100 yards and one touchdown against Donna North.

    Reed Dooms, Gregory-Portland: Dooms completed 20 of 32 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns in a district win against Carroll.

    Brandon Coates, Gregory-Portland: Coates caught 12 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns against the Tigers.

    Sebastian Dennis, Calallen: Dennis carried the football 10 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' district win against Zapata.

    Andrew Charliebois, Veterans Memorial: Charliebois carried the ball 15 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns in a win against PSJA Memorial.

    Noah Endres, Veterans Memorial: Endres completed 7 of 11 passes for 77 yards and one touchdown. Endres also ran for a touchdown and totaled 113 yards of offense against PSJA Memorial.

    Chris Vasquez, Veterans Memorial: Vasquez had 10 tackles with two interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown against PSJA Memorial.

    Nicholas Luera, San Diego: Luera finished with 24 carries for a game-best 224 yards and two touchdowns in the Vaqueros' district win against Bishop.

    Ronnie White, San Diego: White had seven carries for 59 yards and one touchdown to go with five catches for 79 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

    Trevor Garcia, Rockport-Fulton: Garcia paced the Pirates with nine carries for 101 yards and caught two passes with a touchdown in a district win against Robstown.

    Alexander Manning, London: Manning completed 15 of 17 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a win against West Oso.

    Aiden Salinas, London: Salinas caught five passes for 122 yards and one touchdown against West Oso.

    Beau Auzston, Beeville: Auzston completed 25 of 35 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns against La Vernia.

    Cody Sells, Three Rivers: Sells completed 8 of 11 passes for 115 yards and five touchdowns in a win against Riviera.

    Ben Pettus, IWA: Pettus had three carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns in the Angels' win against St. Augustine.

    David Davis, Jr., Taft: Davis Jr. completed eight passes for 158 yards and one touchdown. Davis Jr. also ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns against Hebbronville.

    Jax Garcia, Falfurrias: Garcia completed 7 of 14 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown in a win against Progreso.

    Micah Garcia, Annapolis Christian Academy: Garcia completed five passes for 83 yards and four touchdowns in the Warriors' win against Houston Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory.

    Chuck Brushe, Annapolis Christian Academy: Brushe completed two passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors.

    This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: G-P's Dooms, Coates impress in win against Carroll: Top performers from that game and others

