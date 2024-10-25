Two players with ties to the Corpus Christi area will meet in the 2024 World Series when the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers clash in Game 1 of the Fall Classic on Friday in Los Angeles.

John Paul II's Jose Trevino (Yankees) and Sinton's Anthony Banda (Dodgers) will guarantee at least one Coastal Bend athlete will bring home a championship for the first time in eight seasons.

More: Battle of the Bridge and other Week 9 Corpus Christi area high school football predictions

Calallen's Rob Zastryzny, who currently plays for the Milwaukee Brewers, won a championship with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Other players with Coastal Bend ties playing in this year's World series will be former Hooks infielder Enrique (Kike) Hernandez and outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who play for the Dodgers.

Trevino, who won a Gold Glove during the 2022 season, is a career .236 hitter with 32 home runs and 141 RBI.

Banda is coming off a career season after posting a 3.08 earned run average with a career-best 50 strikeouts in 48 games. Banda has also recorded seven strikeouts during the 2024 playoffs.

More: Corpus Christi area girls high school basketball players to watch in 2024

2024 World Series Schedule

All games at 7:08 p.m. CST on FOX

*If necessary

Game 1: New York at Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 25

Game 2: New York at Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 26

Game 3: Los Angeles at New York, Monday, Oct. 28

Game 4: Los Angeles at New York, Tuesday, Oct. 29

*Game 5: Los Angeles at New York, Wednesday, Oct. 30

*Game 6: New York at Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 1

*Game 7: New York at Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 2

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi World Series: Yankees' Jose Trevino, Dodgers' Anthony Banda clash in Fall Classic