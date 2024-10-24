Fall fun: Shows, ghost tours, hay maze, lots of festivals in Corpus Christi area

( This story will be updated to add new events and remove others once they're complete. )

Pumpkin spice drinks are popping up and Halloween decorations are starting to show up at retail stores, which could only mean one thing — autumn is finally coming.

Check out these fall festivals and events taking place in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend from September to November, and be sure to visit them with your family, friends or by yourself.

Starting in September

RJA Walking Ghost Tours of Corpus Christi

What: Experience the paranormal on this historical ghost tour with a two-hour walking tour through downtown Corpus Christi. Learn about different types of hauntings and manifestations, visit haunted locations, and hear the history and folklore attached to each site. Tours do not go inside buildings.

When: 8 p.m. daily, reservation required

Where: Tours start at the corner of Hughes and Mesquite streets

Cost: $29.99 adults, $24.99 children (3 to 11 years old); discount for first responders/military with valid ID

Contact: rjaghosttours.com/corpus-christi-ghost-tour

'The Rocky Horror Show' at Aurora Arts Theatre

What: Join Aurora Arts Theatre for its annual production of Richard O’Brien’s "The Rocky Horror Show." The musical satire pays tribute to the era of B-movie horrors and science fiction. A flat tire in a storm strands the innocent and newly engaged Brad and Janet. They seek shelter in an eerie mansion of a transvestite scientist by the name of Dr. Frank-n-Furter. Through elaborate dancing and singing, the doctor reveals his ultimate creation. Recommended for ages 17 and older.

When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 7 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 20 through Nov. 2

Where: Aurora Arts Theatre at 5635 Everhart Road

Cost: $20

Contact: 361-851-9700, auroraartstheatre.com

Rockin’ K Farms

What: Explore the huge corn maze and pick out the perfect pumpkin from the farm's pumpkin patch. Enjoy many attraction, including giant slides, backyard games, farm animals, a cow train, an apple blaster and more. Don't forget your camera, so you can capture all the fall photo-ops around the farm. Hungry? Concessions around the farm serve drinks and delicious foods like burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese, lemonade, ice-cold water and soda.

When: Weekends Sept. 21 through Nov. 3; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays

Where: 5385 County Road 52 in Robstown

Cost: Tickets go on sale Monday, Sept. 9

Contact: 361-537-3308, rockinkmaze.com

'Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium' at Harbor Playhouse

What: The musical is based on book 24 of the "Goosebumps" series by R.L. Stine. Brooke and Zeke have been cast as the leads in the school's new production of an old play about a phantom. Strange things start disrupting rehearsals and they have to wonder, is this someone's idea of a joke? Or is the phantom real?

When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays; Sept. 27 through Oct. 27

Where: Harbor Playhouse at 1802 N. Chaparral St.

Cost: $11 to $21.50

Contact: harborplayhouse.com

Starting in October

Corpus Christi First United Methodist Church's Pumpkin Patch

What: The pumpkin patch is an effort to engage with the community and raise awareness for the church's Children's Literacy Initiative benefiting children and families.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 7 through Oct. 31

Where: Corpus Christi United Methodist Church at 1001 S. Water St.

Cost: Pumpkins are priced by size and range in price.

Contact: Pastor Chéri Heldstab at 361-884-0391 ext. 313 or email at cheldstab@ccfumc.com.

'The Addams Family' at Port Aransas Community Theatre

What: Port Aransas Community Theatre presents "The Addams Family," a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family while featuring an original story. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a young man from a respectable family. If that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays; Oct. 10 through 27

Where: Port Aransas Community Theatre at 2327 State Highway 361 in Port Aransas

Cost: $22

Contact: portaransascommunitytheatre.com

Hay Maze at South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center

What: The Hay Maze is a staple attraction for visitors at the South Texas Botanical Gardens. More than 150 hay bales construct the low maze safe for children of all ages.

When: Oct. 19 through Jan. 1

Where: South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center at 8545 S. Staples St.

Cost: Free with purchase of admission

Contact: stxbot.org

Halloween with the Hooks

What: Enjoy trick-or-treat candy stops around the ballpark concourse, carnival games and a pumpkin patch photo booth. There will be a costume contest, with prizes for the top three contestants. Traditional ballpark food and beverages will be available for purchase. Pets are not allowed.

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24

Where: Whataburger Field at 734 E. Port Ave.

Cost: Free

Contact: milb.com/corpus-christi

Port Aransas Wooden Boat Festival

What: The annual three-day family-friendly event features handcrafted kayaks, paddleboards, skiffs and sailing boats — as well as historic Farley boats. The Nautical Market features a variety of vendors, including food, arts and crafts and boat kit vendors. Other activities include a wooden boat showcase, speakers, kids’ activities and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; and 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

Where: Roberts Point Park at 301 JC Barr Blvd. in Port Aransas

Cost: Prices will be posted ahead of event

Contact: woodenboatfestival.org

St. Pius X Catholic School 39th annual Halloween Carnival

What: The St. Pius X 39th annual Halloween Carnival will be full of family fun and feature food trucks, games, music and a "spooktacular" silent auction.

When: 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Where: St. Pius X Catholic Church at 5620 Gollihar Road

Cost: Free with items available for purchase

Contact: facebook.com/SPXHalloweenCarnival

Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic School Halloween Carnival

What: The annual carnival will feature live music, food, family-friendly games and rides, inflatables, bingo, a silent auction and more. The event is the biggest fundraiser for the school to help raise money.

When: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic School at 5002 Kostoryz Road

Cost: Free with items available for purchase

Contact: facebook.com/sscmcschoolcc

17th annual Día de los Muertos Street Festival

What: Mark your calendars as the annual Día de los Muertos street festival in downtown Corpus Christi returns. The festival will feature live music and dance, both traditional and contemporary; a made-by-hand arts and crafts expo; kids’ activities; fine art exhibitions and demonstrations; community altar displays; and more.

When: 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Downtown Corpus Christi at Starr, Mesquite, Peoples, Chaparral and Taylor streets

Cost: Free with items available for purchase

Contact: diadelosmuertoscc.com

Starting in November

61st annual Greek Food Festival

What: Join St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church for its 61st annual Greek Food Festival. Enjoy all your favorite Greek dinners, pastries, beer and wine while listening to live music.

When: Nov. 1 through 3; hours coming soon

Where: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 502 S. Chaparral St.

Cost: Food available for purchase

Contact: facebook.com/greekfestivalcc

Pawfest 2024

What: The Gulf Coast Humane Society will host its annual Pawfest. This year, the festival will take place in November so attendees and pups can enjoy cooler weather. There will be nearly 50 vendors for pets and people, the Team Zoom stunt dog show, live music, a kids play zone, food trucks and more. Be sure to bring your leashed dog to enjoy the 3-acre dog park.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9

Where: Gulf Coast Humane Society Dog Park at 3118 Cabaniss Parkway

Cost: Free with items available for purchase

Contact: gchscc.org/events/pawfest

39th annual Jewish Food Festival

What: Bring the family to the annual two-day event featuring food, music, family-friendly entertainment, vintage shop, silent auction and a raffle. Enjoy the best of the Jewish food like brisket with kugel, cabbage rolls, split pea soup, matzah ball soup, corned beef sandwiches, sour pickles and challah, along with traditional Jewish pastries like strudel and rugelach.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10

Where: Congregation Beth Israel at 4402 Saratoga Blvd.

Cost: Free with food and items available for purchase

Contact: facebook.com/JewishFoodFestival

23rd annual El Veterano Conjunto Festival

What: This yearly family-friendly event honors not only veterans’ service to our country but also shines a spotlight on the future of the conjunto Tejano genre with scholarships for young musicians. Five-time Tejano Music Hall of Famer Linda Escobar presents this annual event to honor not only veterans but also the memory of her late father, Eligio Escobar. Performers include Lazaro Perez, Los D Boyz, Texas Sweethearts, Mando y La Venganza, David Flores y Los Tremendos Alacranes, Santiago Garza y La Naturaleza, Conjunto Cats and Javier Solis y Los Unikoz.

When: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10

Where: Whiskey Rio Nightclub at 5700 S. Staples St.

Cost: $15 admission

Contact: lindaescobar@live.com

Annual Ranch Hand Breakfast at King Ranch

What: Come enjoy an authentic, hearty cowboy breakfast cooked and served outdoors on the historic King Ranch. Local volunteers will be serving up heaping plates of eggs, refried beans, biscuits and gravy, sausage, tortillas, coffee and orange juice. Team roping, historical exhibits and old-time cow camp cooking demonstrations will be part of the morning’s activities, along with cowboy poetry, storytelling and musical entertainment.

When: 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

Where: King Ranch at State Highway 141 in Kingsville

Cost: $10 per person, free for kids age 3 and under

Contact: ranchhandweekend.com

