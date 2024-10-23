Open in App
    • Corpus Christi Caller-Times

    Calallen volleyball earns key win against Tuloso-Midway: Top performers from that match and others

    By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yzc4g_0wINMsCu00

    Take a look at the top performers for Corpus Christi high school volleyball matches played Oct. 22-25.

    NOTE: Coaches may submit stats to ctsports@caller.com

    More: Corpus Christi area high school volleyball players to watch in 2024

    TUESDAY

    Taylor Paredez, Calallen: Paredez put together a team-best 17 kills to help the Lady Cats defeat Tuloso-Midway and remain unbeaten in district play.

    Autumn Garza, Calallen: Garza finished with 22 assists and added 10 digs against Tuloso-Midway.

    Grace Martinez, Calallen: Martinez provided a spark with 15 assists against the Cherokees.

    Melanee Garcia, Tuloso-Midway: Garcia finished with 10 assists, 19 digs and two aces against Calallen.

    Bella Garcia, Tuloso-Midway: Garcia led the Cherokees with 13 kills and 12 digs against Calallen.

    Myah Lichtenberger, London: Lichtenberger paced the Lady Pirates with 25 assists and added seven digs in a district win against Mathis.

    Jimena Sosa, King: Sosa put together 15 kills, five digs and two aces in a district win against Alice.

    Milauni Williams, West Oso: Williams turned in an all-around performance of 15 kills, 10 digs, three aces and 18 assists in a district win against Rockport-Fulton.

    Aariana Valadez, Rockport-Fulton: Valadez finished with 14 digs and four aces against West Oso.

    Aries San Miguel, Carroll: San Miguel led the Lady Tigers with 15 assists, 11 digs and two aces in a win against Miller.

    Emma Schroedter, Orange Grove: Schroedter led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 digs, seven kills, three aces and 15 assists in a win against Falfurrias.

    Adyson Ramos, Falfurrias: Ramos totaled 30 digs against Orange Grove.

    Gabby Ovalle, IWA: Ovalle paced the Lady Angels with seven kills, nine assists, six digs and two aces against the Christian School at Castle Hills.

    Harper Green, Beeville: Green led the Lady Trojans to a key win against Sinton after totaling seven kills, 16 digs and seven assists.

    Kaylen Serrano, Sinton: Serrano led the Lady Pirates with 21 assists and added 13 digs and one ace against Beeville.

    Parker Malone, Veterans Memorial: Malone finished with 11 kills and 14 digs to lead the Lady Eagles to a win against Moody.

    Kayla Chavez, Veterans Memorial: Chavez totaled a game-best 35 assists against Moody.

    Hannah Jungo, Moody: Jungo led the Lady Trojans with 13 digs against Veterans Memorial.

    Julia Perales, Moody: Perales paced the Lady Trojans with 20 digs.

    Trinity Anscombe, Robstown: Anscombe totaled 20 kills and six digs in a district win against Zapata.

    Sonya Tobias, Robstown: Tobias led the Lady Pickers with 20 digs and added 15 assists and two aces against Zapata.

    Aleya Longoria, Bishop: Longoria registered 34 assists and 12 digs in a district win against Santa Gertrudis Academy.

    Krista Amaya, Taft: Amaya totaled a game-best 26 assists to help the Lady Greyhounds defeat George West.

    Lauren Nieto, Taft: Nieto led the Lady Greyhounds with 14 kills and added seven digs and four aces against George West.

    Avalee Rodriguez, Hebbronville: Rodriguez finished with 16 kills, two aces and one block in a district win against San Diego.

    Alyna Maldonado. Hebbronville: Maldonado provided a spark with 35 assists and 10 digs against San Diego.

    Kaylee Deaver, Agua Dulce: Deaver led Agua Dulce with 19 kills and three digs in a win against Refugio.

    Emily Garza, Agua Dulce: Garza paced Agua Dulce with 30 assists against Refugio.

    This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Calallen volleyball earns key win against Tuloso-Midway: Top performers from that match and others

