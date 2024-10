Corpus Christi high school volleyball schedule for Oct. 22-26

The high school volleyball regular season has hit the home stretch. Playoff spots and district titles are soon to be decided.

Check out this week's high school volleyball schedule and results for Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

DISTRICT 29-5A

Alice at King, 6 p.m.

Gregory-Portland at Ray, 6 p.m.

Veterans Memorial at Moody, 6 p.m.

Carroll at Miller, 6 p.m.

DISTRICT 30-4A

Ingleside at Calhoun, 6 p.m.

Sinton at Beeville, 6 p.m.

DISTRICT 31-4A

Zapata at Robstown, 6 p.m.

Tuloso-Midway at Calallen, 6 p.m.

Kingsville at Laredo Harmony, 6 p.m.

DISTRICT 29-3A

George West at Taft, 5 p.m.

Odem at Aransas Pass, 6 p.m.

DISTRICT 30-3A

Falfurrias at Orange Grove, 7 p.m.

Santa Gertrudis Academy at Bishop, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Hebbronville, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 31-2A

Skidmore-Tynan at Freer, 5 p.m.

Agua Dulce at Refugio, 5 p.m.

Three Rivers at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.

TAPPS

Castle Hills at IWA, 6:15 p.m.

NON-DISTRICT

West Oso at Rockport-Fulton, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

TAPPS

IWA at Schertz John Paul II, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

DISTRICT 29-5A

Alice at Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.

King at Miller, 6 p.m.

Moody at Ray, 6 p.m.

Flour Bluff at Carroll, 6 p.m.

DISTRICT 30-4A

Port Lavaca Calhoun at Rockport-Fulton, 4:30 p.m.

Sinton at Ingleside, 4:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 31-4A

Calallen at Robstown, 6 p.m.

Tuloso-Midway at Laredo Harmony, 4:30 p.m.

Kingsville at Zapata, 5 p.m.

DISTRICT 29-3A

London at West Oso, 4:30 p.m.

Mathis at Aransas Pass, 4:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 30-3A

Hebbronville at Falfurrias, 4:30 p.m.

Santa Gertrudis Academy at Orange Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Banquete at San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 31-2A

Freer at Refugio, 4:30 p.m.

Woodsboro at Agua Dulce, 4:30 p.m.

NON-DISTRICT

Three Rivers at George West, 4:30 p.m.

Benavides at Ben Blt, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

NON-DISTRICT

McMullen County at Beeville, 10 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi high school volleyball schedule for Oct. 22-26