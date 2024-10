Corpus Christi high school football schedule, scores for Week 9

A week after the Battle for the Little Brown Jug was contested, Corpus Christi high school football fans are treated to the Battle of the Bridge on Thursday at Buc Stadium.

Gregory-Portland and Carroll clash with playoff seeding likely on the line in their rivalry tilt. Ray and Moody meet on Friday with big playoff implications in District 14-5A Division II.

The winner between San Diego and Bishop will have a leg up in the race for the District 16-4A Division I championship.

Here is a look at this week's full high school football schedule and results for Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend.

Week 9

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

DISTRICT 14-5A DII

Gregory-Portland at Carroll, Buc Stadium, 7 p.m.

Miller at King, Cabaniss, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

DISTRICT 15-5A DI

PSJA Memorial at Veterans Memorial, Buc Stadium, 7 p.m.

Flour Bluff at Donna North, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 14-5A DII

Ray at Moody, Cabaniss, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 15-5A DII

Alice at Mission Veterans Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 15-4A DI

La Vernia at Beeville, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 16-4A DI

Tuloso-Midway at Pharr Valley View, 7:30 p.m.

Zapata at Calallen, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 15-4A DII

Sinton at Ingleside, 7 p.m.

Rockport-Fulton at Robstown, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 16-4A DII

Kingsville at Rio Grande City La Grulla, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 15-3A DI

Aransas Pass at Orange Grove, 7 p.m.

London at West Oso, 7 p.m.

Mathis at Palacios, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 16-3A DI

Bishop at San Diego, 7 p.m.

Falfurrias at Progreso, 7 p.m.

Lyford at Santa Gertrudis Academy, at Javelina Stadium, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 16-3A DII

Monte Alto at Banquete, 7:30 p.m.

George West at Santa Rosa, 7:30 p.m.

Taft at Hebbronville, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 16-2A DI

Freer at Refugio, 7:30 p.m.

Three Rivers at Riviera, 7:30 p.m.

Skidmore-Tynan at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 16-2A DII

Woodsboro at Agua Dulce, 7 p.m.

Ben Bolt at Bruni, 7 p.m.

TAPPS III DISTRICT 3

Hill Country Christian at John Paul II, 7 p.m.

TAPPS 6-MAN DIVISION I DISTRICT III

IWA at Laredo St. Augustine, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi high school football schedule, scores for Week 9