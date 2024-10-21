High School Football Top Performers: Alice QB Cruz dominates in district win against Sharyland

Take a look at the top performers from Week 8 of the high school football season.

More: Calallen football runs past rival Tuloso-Midway to remain unbeaten in district play

More: Corey Holmes, big plays, propel Miller football against short-handed Carroll

Lucian Cruz, Alice: Cruz completed 25 of 31 passes for 336 yards and ran for 157 yards with six total touchdowns in a district win against Sharyland.

Collin Tsesmelis, Alice: Tsesmelis caught nine passes for 143 yards and one touchdown against Sharyland.

Landen Brunston, Alice: Brunston finished the night with eight total tackles, four for a loss, two force fumbles and a fumble return for a touchdown against Sharyland.

Cody Adame, Gregory-Portland: Adame carried the ball 20 times for 134 yards in a district win against Moody.

Reed Dooms, Gregory-Portland: Dooms completed 9 of 16 passes for 218 yards and three total touchdowns against Moody.

Brandon Coates, Gregory-Portland: Coates caught four passes from Dooms for 95 yards and two touchdowns against Moody.

Jayden Paluseo, Flour Bluff: Paluseo completed 20 of 25 passes for a game-best 342 yards and six total touchdowns in a win against Brownsville Rivera.

Andre Mimms, Flour Bluff: Mimms caught seven passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns against Brownsville Rivera.

Trevor Long, Miller: Long completed 15 of 20 passes for 311 yards and six touchdowns in a win against Carroll.

Eathan Vela, Miller: Vela caught seven passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns against Carroll.

Broderick Taylor, Miller: Taylor carried the ball 13 times for 183 yards and one touchdowns against Carroll.

Corey Holmes, Miller: Holmes caught two passes for 116 yards and finished with two total touchdowns against Carroll.

Ricardo Rodriguez, Calallen: Rodriguez finished with 11 carries for 106 yards and one touchdown in a win against Tuloso-Midway.

Sebastian Dennis, Calallen: Dennis finished with 14 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown and completed five passes for 77 yards and one touchdown

Traey Alvarado, Rockport-Fulton: Alvarado had six carries for 102 yards and one touchdown in a win against Ingleside.

Damian Salazar, IWA: Salazar Ran the ball 12 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns against Brownsville.

Jayden Lozano, San Diego: Lozano completed 9 of 14 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Raymondville.

Nicholas Luera, San Diego: Luera ran the ball 19 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns against Raymondville.

Martin Castillo, Odem: Castillo carried the ball seven times for 158 yards and a touchdown in a district win against Monte Alto.

John Hinojosa, Odem: Hinojosa ran for 112 yards with a game-best five rushing touchdowns against Monte Alto.

RJ Salinas, Odem: Salinas completed 8 of 9 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns against Monte Alto.

Braxten Montalvo, Bishop: Montalvo completed two passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Progreso.

Cody Sells, Three Rivers: Sells finished with 357 yards of offense and eight total touchdowns with seven coming through the air, and one on the ground in a win against Premont.

Jason Galey, Three Rivers: Galey caught nine passes for 144 yards and four touchdowns against Premont.

Chuck Brushe, Annapolis Christian Academy: Brushe ran the ball for 79 yards and added five completions for 135 yards with three total touchdowns in a win against Sunnybrook Christian.

Chase Schanen, Skidmore-Tynan: Schanen carried the ball 11 times for 129 yards and four touchdowns in a win against Rivera.

Cristian Chapa, Ben Bolt: Chapa completed 8 of 20 passes for 177 yards and four touchdowns in a win against La Villa.

Darius Elizade, Ben Bolt: Elizade recorded four catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns against La Villa.

Jax Garcia, Falfurrias: Garcia completed 11 passes for 150 yards and finished with four total touchdowns in a win against Santa Gertrudis Academy.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: High School Football Top Performers: Alice QB Cruz dominates in district win against Sharyland