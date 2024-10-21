Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Corpus Christi Caller-Times

    High School Football Top Performers: Alice QB Cruz dominates in district win against Sharyland

    By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JcPCP_0wFL2jtx00

    Take a look at the top performers from Week 8 of the high school football season.

    More: Calallen football runs past rival Tuloso-Midway to remain unbeaten in district play

    More: Corey Holmes, big plays, propel Miller football against short-handed Carroll

    Lucian Cruz, Alice: Cruz completed 25 of 31 passes for 336 yards and ran for 157 yards with six total touchdowns in a district win against Sharyland.

    Collin Tsesmelis, Alice: Tsesmelis caught nine passes for 143 yards and one touchdown against Sharyland.

    Landen Brunston, Alice: Brunston finished the night with eight total tackles, four for a loss, two force fumbles and a fumble return for a touchdown against Sharyland.

    Cody Adame, Gregory-Portland: Adame carried the ball 20 times for 134 yards in a district win against Moody.

    Reed Dooms, Gregory-Portland: Dooms completed 9 of 16 passes for 218 yards and three total touchdowns against Moody.

    Brandon Coates, Gregory-Portland: Coates caught four passes from Dooms for 95 yards and two touchdowns against Moody.

    Jayden Paluseo, Flour Bluff: Paluseo completed 20 of 25 passes for a game-best 342 yards and six total touchdowns in a win against Brownsville Rivera.

    Andre Mimms, Flour Bluff: Mimms caught seven passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns against Brownsville Rivera.

    Trevor Long, Miller: Long completed 15 of 20 passes for 311 yards and six touchdowns in a win against Carroll.

    Eathan Vela, Miller: Vela caught seven passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns against Carroll.

    Broderick Taylor, Miller: Taylor carried the ball 13 times for 183 yards and one touchdowns against Carroll.

    Corey Holmes, Miller: Holmes caught two passes for 116 yards and finished with two total touchdowns against Carroll.

    Ricardo Rodriguez, Calallen: Rodriguez finished with 11 carries for 106 yards and one touchdown in a win against Tuloso-Midway.

    Sebastian Dennis, Calallen: Dennis finished with 14 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown and completed five passes for 77 yards and one touchdown

    Traey Alvarado, Rockport-Fulton: Alvarado had six carries for 102 yards and one touchdown in a win against Ingleside.

    Damian Salazar, IWA: Salazar Ran the ball 12 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns against Brownsville.

    Jayden Lozano, San Diego: Lozano completed 9 of 14 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Raymondville.

    Nicholas Luera, San Diego: Luera ran the ball 19 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns against Raymondville.

    Martin Castillo, Odem: Castillo carried the ball seven times for 158 yards and a touchdown in a district win against Monte Alto.

    John Hinojosa, Odem: Hinojosa ran for 112 yards with a game-best five rushing touchdowns against Monte Alto.

    RJ Salinas, Odem: Salinas completed 8 of 9 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns against Monte Alto.

    Braxten Montalvo, Bishop: Montalvo completed two passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Progreso.

    Cody Sells, Three Rivers: Sells finished with 357 yards of offense and eight total touchdowns with seven coming through the air, and one on the ground in a win against Premont.

    Jason Galey, Three Rivers: Galey caught nine passes for 144 yards and four touchdowns against Premont.

    Chuck Brushe, Annapolis Christian Academy: Brushe ran the ball for 79 yards and added five completions for 135 yards with three total touchdowns in a win against Sunnybrook Christian.

    Chase Schanen, Skidmore-Tynan: Schanen carried the ball 11 times for 129 yards and four touchdowns in a win against Rivera.

    Cristian Chapa, Ben Bolt: Chapa completed 8 of 20 passes for 177 yards and four touchdowns in a win against La Villa.

    Darius Elizade, Ben Bolt: Elizade recorded four catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns against La Villa.

    Jax Garcia, Falfurrias: Garcia completed 11 passes for 150 yards and finished with four total touchdowns in a win against Santa Gertrudis Academy.

    This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: High School Football Top Performers: Alice QB Cruz dominates in district win against Sharyland

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy