'He was one of a kind': South Texas football coaches remember the life of Gary Davenport

Gary Davenport built a reputation of taking high school football programs to the next level during his 20 seasons as a head coach.

But it was Davenport's ability to leaving a lasting impression on his players that separated him from the rest of the coaching world.

Davenport, who coached for 43 years overall and led football programs in Sinton, Carroll, Aransas Pass, Port Lavaca Calhoun and George West, died on Oct. 7 from an unknown illness at age 77.

"He was hard, he was tough, but you always knew deep down that he truly cared about you," Sinton head football coach Michael Troutman said. "I can remember several times when he was getting on me, but then he would end by telling me he loved me. That was the first time I heard that from a coach. We lost a coaching legend and it hurts. We lost a big part of South Texas football and someone who was a big part of my life."

More: Week 8 Corpus Christi area high school football previews, predictions

Leading the next generation

Davenport coached multiple players who went on to find success in coaching, including Troutman who played for Davenport at Sinton from 1989 to 1991.

Troutman recalls the team's run to the state semifinals in 1990 and winning back-to-back district titles.

But what stands out the most was Davenport's gamble during a playoff matchup against Hitchcock. With Sinton trailing by one late in the fourth quarter, Davenport called a timeout that Troutman will never forget.

"He told us, 'You won't understand what I'm doing, but you will later,"' Troutman said. "We went back out, put our hands behind our back, and let them score."

Sinton rewarded Davenport by stopping Hitchock's two-point conversion, and scoring a touchdown to tie the game with 46 seconds left. Since there wasn't an overtime period during the 1991 season, Sinton led in first downs to win the game and advance in the playoffs.

"He was a good man and he's going to be missed," Troutman said. "He was bigger than life and that is what a head football coach is. He was the essence of a head football coach. When he talked, you listened."

Making a difference

Davenport worked with several Coastal Bend coaches during his career, including longtime coaches Chris Soza, who is now retired, and Guy Grover.

Soza, who led Mathis to the 1999 Class 3A Division I state championship game and surpassed 200 wins during his tenure at Beeville, met Davenport in 1985 during a coaching clinic. The two united in Sinton where Soza coached the offense.

"He loved football and he loved the kids," Soza said. "We coached them hard, but we loved them. "When I got my first job in Mathis, he was the first one I called for advice, and he was the guy I went to. He was always willing to help me. He was a great mean, a leader and I learned a lot from him on how to be organized and coach the offense. It was a really good time."

More: Corpus Christi high school football schedule, scores for Week 8

Davenport compiled a record of 133-90 with a 10-4 mark in the playoffs as a head coach. Davenport began his coaching career at Sinton in 1989 and went on to coach at Carroll for two seasons before spending seven consecutive seasons at Aransas Pass. Davenport's next stop was Port Lavaca Calhoun, where he coached for four seasons before retiring in 2005.

Davenport came out of retirement and coached at George West from 2006 to 2008. Davenport retired again before returning in 2012 to coach Aransas Pass for one season.

Davenport won two district championships in Sinton, one at Aransas pass and two at George West. Davenport led Sinton to the Class 3A state semifinals in 1991 before falling to Crockett 15-14.

Davenport was inducted into the Coastal Bend Coach Association Hall of Honor in 2010 .

"I can't put into words what that man meant to me," said Grover, who coached alongside Davenport at Sinton, Aransas Pass and Carroll. "He shaped my career and introduced me to a lot of wonderful coaches. He had his methods, he had his very consistent, straight forward approach of doing things exactly right. It wasn't just words, it's what he demanded of himself and all the coaches. Going over his philosophy at meetings and his old school notebook of what was expected. It was making sure you did everything you could to help every kid reach their full potential."

The few, the proud, the derelict

Davenport came up with the term "FEW" that Troutman still uses as a head coach today.

Few represents: Fuel enthusiasm wisely, proud stands for practice removes old unwarned doubts and derelict means "Do everything right every time least incompetent character triumphs."

"When you become a coach, you take different coaches that had an impact on you," Troutman said. "You take them with you and it molds you into the coach that you are today. I am who I am because of the impact coach Davenport had on me."

Even today, Troutman is constantly reminded of Davenport when he steps on the football field.

Whether it's watching film, running gassers at practice or even talking to players about life in general, Davenport's impact remains intact.

"We run gassers because that's what we did under Gary Davenport," Troutman said. "I want perfect plays because that's how it was under Gary Davenport. I tell kids I love them because Gary Davenport told me he loved me. He was tough, but I still know he cared. I am who I am because of him."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: 'He was one of a kind': South Texas football coaches remember the life of Gary Davenport