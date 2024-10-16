Reagan, Burch, Serrano pace Sinton volleyball in district win against Rockport-Fulton

Take a look at the top performers for Corpus Christi high school volleyball matches played Oct. 15-18.

TUESDAY

Abigail Kelly, Gregory-Portland: Abigail turned in an all-around performance of 15 kills, 17 digs and one ace in a district win against King.

Ashlyn Kelly, Gregory-Portland: Ashlyn was all over the court after totaling six kills, 33 assists, 16 digs and one ace against King.

Lola Fisher, Flour Bluff: Fisher paced the Hornets with 27 assists, six kills, eight digs and three aces in a district win against Alice.

Alyssa Thornton, Flour Bluff: Thornton led Flour Bluff with 13 kills and added two blocks against Alice.

Jimena Sosa, King: Sosa led the Mustangs with 12 kills and added seven assists against Gregory-Portland.

Gysel Guerrero, Carroll: Guerrero totaled a team-best nine kills and added two aces in a win against Ray.

Arias San Miguel, Carroll: San Miguel registered a team-best 21 assists to help lead the Tigers against Ray.

Destanee Hargis, Ray: Hargis paced the Texans with 13 kills and added 25 assists against Carroll.

Krista Reagan, Sinton: Reagan delivered an all-around performance of 10 kills, eight digs and five aces in a district win against Rockport-Fulton.

Hailey Burch, Sinton: Burch paced the Pirates with eight kills, five digs, four aces and two blocks against Rockport-Fulton.

Kaylen Serrano, Sinton: Serrano helped lead the way with 14 assists, seven digs and one ace against Rockport-Fulton.

Megan Leftwich, Rockport-Fulton: Leftwich registered three kills, six digs and nine assists against Sinton.

Harper Green, Beeville: Green totaled a team-best 14 kills and added three assists and five digs in a win against Ingleside.

Bella Garcia, Tuloso-Midway: Garcia's performance of 16 kills, 19 digs and six aces lifted the Cherokees past Robstown in district action.

Michaela Salinas, Tuloso-Midway: Salinas turned in 28 assists and 16 digs against Robstown.

SoRaya Tobias, Robstown: Tobias finished with five kills, nine assists and one ace against Tuloso-Midway.

Irma Coronado, Odem: Coronado's performance lifted the Owls to a victory against Mathis after finishing with 14 assists, 21 digs and six aces.

Ariana Lozano, Santa Gertrudis Academy: Lozano led the Lions with 20 assists and added nine digs in a win against Falfurrias.

Julianna Montalvo, Santa Gertrudis Academy: Montalvo finished with a team-best 12 kills and added four blocks against Falfurrias.

Hannah Wright, Banquete: Wright provided a spark for the Bulldogs with seven kills, four aces and 19 assists in a five-set win against Orange Grove.

Desinty Rosas, Banquete: Rosas delivered 17 digs and 15 assists against Orange Grove.

Emma Schroedter, Orange Grove: Schroedter finished with 16 kills and 21 assists against Banquete.

Adyson Ramos, Falfurrias: Ramos finished with a game-best 28 assists against Santa Gertrudis Academy.

Mailey Hardin, Skidmore-Tynan: Hardin paced the Lady Cats with a team-best 14 kills, 17 assists and 26 digs in a win against Agua Dulce.

