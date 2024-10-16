Veterans Memorial boys, Aransas Pass girls among area teams ranked in TABC preseason polls

With girls high school basketball set to begin Wednesday, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released it preseason rankings this week with a handful of Coastal Bend Squads earning spots on the lists.

Here is a breakdown.

BOYS

Class 5A — Veterans Memorial comes in at No. 11.

Class 4A — Sinton begins the season at No. 13.

Class 3A — London earns the highest ranking at No. 8 and Bishop comes in at No. 11.

Class 2A — Port Aransas earns the final spot at No. 25.

GIRLS

Class 3A — Aransas Pass begins the season ranked No. 5 after advancing to the Region IV-3A tournament. London enters the season slated at No. 20.

