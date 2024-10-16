Open in App
    Veterans Memorial boys, Aransas Pass girls among area teams ranked in TABC preseason polls

    By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SlLW_0w8mv90700

    With girls high school basketball set to begin Wednesday, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches released it preseason rankings this week with a handful of Coastal Bend Squads earning spots on the lists.

    Here is a breakdown.

    BOYS

    Class 5A — Veterans Memorial comes in at No. 11.

    Class 4A — Sinton begins the season at No. 13.

    Class 3A — London earns the highest ranking at No. 8 and Bishop comes in at No. 11.

    Class 2A — Port Aransas earns the final spot at No. 25.

    GIRLS

    Class 3A — Aransas Pass begins the season ranked No. 5 after advancing to the Region IV-3A tournament. London enters the season slated at No. 20.

    This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Veterans Memorial boys, Aransas Pass girls among area teams ranked in TABC preseason polls

