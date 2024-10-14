Corpus Christi high school football schedule, scores for Week 8

Rivals Calallen and Tuloso-Midway clash with the District 16-4A Division I potentially on the line this week.

Carroll and Miller meet coming off district-opening wins and Sinton draws always-strong Cuero in its district debut.

Here is a look at this week's high school football results for Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend.

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 17

District 15-3A DI

West Oso at Mathis, 7 p.m.

District 16-2A DI

Premont at Three Rivers, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

District 15-5A DI

Veterans Memorial at Donna, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Rivera at Flour Bluff, 7 p.m.

District 14-5A DII

Carroll at Miller, Buc Stadium, 7 p.m.

King at Ray, Cabaniss, 7 p.m.

Moody at Gregory-Portland, 7 p.m.

District 15-5A DII

Sharyland at Alice, 7:30 p.m.

District 15-4A DI

Port Lavaca Calhoun at Beeville, 7:30 p.m.

District 16-4A DI

Calallen at Tuloso-Midway, 7:30 p.m.

District 15-4A DII

Ingleside at Rockport-Fulton, 7 p.m.

Cuero at Sinton, 7 p.m.

District 16-4A DII

Kingsville at Port Isabel, 7 p.m.

District 15-3A DI

Palacios at Aransas Pass, 7 p.m.

Edna at London, 7 p.m.

Orange Grove at Goliad, 7 p.m.

District 16-3A DI

Progreso at Bishop, 7 p.m.

Santa Gertrudis Academy at Falfurrias, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Raymondville, 7 p.m.

District 16-3A DII

Banquete at George West, 7:30 p.m.

Odem at Monte Alto, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Rosa at Taft, 7:30 p.m.

District 16-2A DI

Santa Maria at Freer, 7:30 p.m.

Riviera at Skidmore-Tynan, 7:30 p.m.

District 16-2A DII

La Villa at Ben Bolt, 7 p.m.

Bruni at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.

Non-district

Brownsville Jubilee at IWA, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

TAPPS III District 3

Shertz John Paul at John Paul II, 7 p.m.

