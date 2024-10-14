Open in App
    Corpus Christi high school football schedule, scores for Week 8

    By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7a5U_0w5w9RIY00

    Rivals Calallen and Tuloso-Midway clash with the District 16-4A Division I potentially on the line this week.

    Carroll and Miller meet coming off district-opening wins and Sinton draws always-strong Cuero in its district debut.

    Here is a look at this week's high school football results for Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend.

    Week 8

    Thursday, Oct. 17

    District 15-3A DI

    West Oso at Mathis, 7 p.m.

    District 16-2A DI

    Premont at Three Rivers, 7 p.m.

    Friday, Oct. 18

    District 15-5A DI

    Veterans Memorial at Donna, 7 p.m.

    Brownsville Rivera at Flour Bluff, 7 p.m.

    More: Who should be the Caller-Times midseason high school football MVP?

    District 14-5A DII

    Carroll at Miller, Buc Stadium, 7 p.m.

    King at Ray, Cabaniss, 7 p.m.

    Moody at Gregory-Portland, 7 p.m.

    District 15-5A DII

    Sharyland at Alice, 7:30 p.m.

    District 15-4A DI

    Port Lavaca Calhoun at Beeville, 7:30 p.m.

    District 16-4A DI

    Calallen at Tuloso-Midway, 7:30 p.m.

    District 15-4A DII

    Ingleside at Rockport-Fulton, 7 p.m.

    Cuero at Sinton, 7 p.m.

    District 16-4A DII

    Kingsville at Port Isabel, 7 p.m.

    More: John Albert Cisneros, George West football make statement with win against Odem

    District 15-3A DI

    Palacios at Aransas Pass, 7 p.m.

    Edna at London, 7 p.m.

    Orange Grove at Goliad, 7 p.m.

    District 16-3A DI

    Progreso at Bishop, 7 p.m.

    Santa Gertrudis Academy at Falfurrias, 7 p.m.

    San Diego at Raymondville, 7 p.m.

    District 16-3A DII

    Banquete at George West, 7:30 p.m.

    Odem at Monte Alto, 7:30 p.m.

    Santa Rosa at Taft, 7:30 p.m.

    District 16-2A DI

    Santa Maria at Freer, 7:30 p.m.

    Riviera at Skidmore-Tynan, 7:30 p.m.

    District 16-2A DII

    La Villa at Ben Bolt, 7 p.m.

    Bruni at Woodsboro, 7 p.m.

    Non-district

    Brownsville Jubilee at IWA, 7 p.m.

    More: Robert Muhammad, Carroll rushing attack surge for 200-plus yards vs King in district opener

    Saturday, Oct. 19

    TAPPS III District 3

    Shertz John Paul at John Paul II, 7 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Corpus Christi high school football schedule, scores for Week 8

