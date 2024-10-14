High school football top performers: Ingleside's Sawyer Chalk powers Mustangs to district win

Take a look at the top performers from Week 7 of the high school football season.

Sawyer Chalk, Ingleside: Chalk totaled 490 yards of offense and seven touchdowns in a district win against Robstown. Chalk completed 19 of 25 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Chalk finished with 14 carries for 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Trevor Long, Miller: Long's big night included 14 completions for 320 yards and six touchdowns in the Bucs' district win against Moody.

Eathan Vela, Miller: Vela recorded a game-best 167 receiving yards with three touchdowns against the Trojans.

Cody Adame, Gregory-Portland: Adame led the Wildcats' rushing attack with 21 carries for 237 yards and three touchdowns in a district win against Ray.

Reed Dooms, Gregory-Portland: Dooms completed 11 of 23 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Ray.

Brandon Coates, Gregory-Portland: Coates was the main target for Dooms after catching four passes for 107 yards and one touchdown against Ray.

Robert Muhammad, Carroll: Muhammad concluded his big night against King with 18 carries for 156 yards and four touchdowns.

James Mailes, King: Mailes completed nine passes for 168 yards and ran for 87 yards with two passing touchdowns against Carroll.

Ricardo Rodriguez, Calallen: Rodriguez lifted the Wildcats on the ground with 12 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown in a district win against Valley View.

Lucian Cruz, Alice: Cruz completed 15 of 22 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown. Cruz also had 14 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns in a district win against Sharyland Pioneer.

John Albert Cisneros, George West: Cisneros led the Longhorns in a key win against Odem after carrying the ball 18 times for 215 yards and five touchdowns.

John Hinojosa, Odem: Hinojosa carried the ball 35 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns against George West.

Alex Manning, London: Manning completed 18 of 31 passes to finish with 122 passing yards and one touchdown against district foe Goliad.

Jerry Longoria, Aransas Pass: Longoria powered the Panthers by running the ball 12 times for 135 yards and three touchdowns in a district win against West Oso.

Nicholas Luera, San Diego: Luera led the Vaqueros on the ground with 18 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns in a win against Progreso.

Chase Schanen, Skidmore-Tynan: Schanen finished with three total touchdowns and 175 yards of offense against Premont.

