    • Corpus Christi Caller-Times

    Week 7 Corpus Christi area high school football previews, predictions

    By Rey Castillo and Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hP1kQ_0w1OIpjU00

    Week 7 of the high school football season has arrived.

    Here are the top games to watch this week, plus predictions from sports reporters Quinton Martinez and Rey Castillo.

    More: High school football: Sinton solidifies spot in Corpus Christi power rankings

    District 15-5A DI

    Harlingen South at Veterans Memorial

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Where: Cabaniss Multipurpose Stadium

    Records: Harlingen South 3-3, 2-2; Veterans Memorial 3-2, 2-1

    Last week: PSJA North 42, Harlingen South 17; Veterans Memorial was open

    Broadcast: Streaming — CCISDSportsNetwork.com

    Players to watch: Veterans Memorial — QB Noah Endres, RB Andrew Charlebois, DB Chris Vasquez

    Predictions

    Quinton Martinez: Veterans Memorial gets back on track after having two weeks to prepare for the game. Veterans Memorial 28, Harlingen South 17

    Rey Castillo: The Eagles return to the win column with the extra week to prepare. Veterans Memorial 35, Harlingen South 14

    District 14-5A DII

    Carroll at King

    When: 7 p.m. Thursday

    Where: Cabaniss Multipurpose Stadium

    Records: Carroll 2-3, 0-0; King 2-3, 0-0

    Last week: Both teams were open

    Broadcast: Radio — KUKA-FM 103.3, 105.9. Streaming — CCISDSportsNetwork.com

    Live coverage: Quinton Martinez on X ( @qmartinez )

    Players to watch: Carroll — QB Nick Cantu, RB Robert Muhammad, WR Braylen Swanson; King — QB James Mailes, Ath Daniel Smith, Ath Ryan Aguilar

    Predictions

    Quinton Martinez: Both teams are looking to snap playoff droughts. King is improved but Carroll has enough to earn the win. Carroll 34, King 20

    Rey Castillo: The Tigers open district on a good note against an up-and-coming Mustang squad. Carroll 28, King 14

    Gregory-Portland at Ray

    When: 7 p.m. Thursday

    Where: Buc Stadium

    Records: Gregory-Portland 1-4, 0-0; Ray 0-5, 0-0

    Last week: Both teams were open

    Broadcast: Radio — KEYS-AM 1440; KEYS-FM 98.7. Streaming — MICSportsNetwork.com ; CCISDSportsNetwork.com

    Players to watch: Gregory-Portland — QB Reed Dooms, RB Cody Adame, WR Brandon Coates; Ray — QB Tripp Thompson; WR Truman Thompson; Anthony Salinas

    Predictions

    Quinton Martinez: Gregory-Portland picked up a much-needed win against Alice to wrap non-district play. Their early schedule strength will pay dividends in district. Gregory-Portland 35, Ray 13

    Rey Castillo: The Wildcats wrapped up non-district play on a good note. The momentum carries over against the Texans. Gregory-Portland 38, Ray 17

    Moody vs. Miller

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Where: Buc Stadium

    Records: Moody 4-1, 0-0; Miller 3-2, 0-0

    Last week: Both teams were open last week.

    Broadcast: Radio — KEYS-AM 1440; KEYS-FM 98.7. Streaming — CCISDSportsNetwork.com ; MICSportsNetwork.com

    Players to watch: Moody — LB Adrian Ayala, RB Kayden Dufour, RB Adrian Luna; Miller — QB Trevor Long, LB Delson Cavaness, LB Lamarcus Cullum

    Predictions

    Quinton Martinez: Moody is rolling and Miller has had two weeks to chew on a loss to Sinton. Miller 47, Moody 20

    Rey Castillo: The Trojans continue to show signs of their potential, but the Bucs are hungry after their loss to Sinton. Miller 42, Moody 21

    More: Who should be the Caller-Times midseason high school football MVP?

    District 15-5A DII

    Alice at Sharyland Pioneer

    When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

    Where: Richard Thompson Stadium, Mission

    Records: 3-3, 0-0; Pioneer 4-2, 0-0

    Last week: Alice 28, Tuloso-Midway 27; Brownsville Veterans Memorial 45, Sharyland Pioneer 21

    Players to watch: Alice — QB Lucian Cruz, Collin Tsesmelis, Jamarion Peterson

    Predictions

    Quinton Martinez: In order to chase another district title, Alice needs to be more consistent. Which Coyotes squad will we see on Friday? Alice 27, Pioneer 21

    Rey Castillo: The Coyotes earned a much-needed win against Tuloso-Midway last week. Alice gets district started on the right foot. Alice 28, Pioneer 17

    District 15-4A DI

    El Campo at Beeville

    When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

    Where: Beeville Veterans Memorial Stadium

    Records: El Campo 4-1, 0-0; Beeville 2-3, 0-0

    Last week: Both teams were open

    Broadcast: Streaming — Trojan Network TV on YouTube

    Players to watch: Beeville — WR Brian Rivas; Davyn Perez; LB Seth Gutierrez; QB Beau Auzston

    Predictions

    Quinton Martinez: The Beeville offense has been improving since a rough start to the season, but the Ricebirds are a tough draw to open district play. El Campo 34, Beeville 20

    Rey Castillo: This could be a high-scoring matchup with Beeville's emerging offense. The Ricebirds will be a formidable opponent. El Campo 35, Beeville 28

    District 16-4A DI

    Tuloso-Midway at Hidalgo

    When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

    Where: BIll Pate Stadium, Hidalgo

    Records: Tuloso-Midway 4-2, 0-0; Hidalgo 1-4, 0-0

    Last week: Alice 28, Tuloso-Midway 27; Hidalgo 13, La Grulla 7

    Broadcast: Streaming — WarriorNationLive on YouTube

    Players to watch: Tuloso-Midway — RB Damian Figueroa, DL Shawn Burdick, Maddox Deleon

    Predictions

    Quinton Martinez: T-M bounces back from two tough losses to open district play with a win. Tuloso-Midway 34, Hidalgo 6

    Rey Castillo: The Warriors' tough non-district schedule pays off as T-M rolls to start district play. T uloso-Midway 42, Hidalgo 3

    Pharr Valley View at Calallen

    When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

    Where: Phil Danaher Stadium

    Records: Valley View 1-5, 0-0; Calallen 4-2, 0-0;

    Last week: Kingsville 56, Valley View 0; Sinton 27, Calallen 13

    Broadcast: Radio — KKTX 1360 AM. Streaming — CalallenTV on YouTube

    Players to watch: Calallen — QB Sebastian Dennis, LB/RB Jude Hernandez; Michael Viera; Reese Rusher

    Predictions

    Quinton Martinez: Calallen has no trouble in opening district play with a win. Calallen 49, Valley View 0

    Rey Castillo: The only thing on Calallen's mind this time of the year is a district championship. Wildcats open district play in a big way. Calallen 42, Valley View 0

    More: Texas high school football state rankings by Dave Campbell's Texas Football, Week 6

    District 15-4A DII

    Robstown at Ingleside

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Where: Mustang Stadium, Ingleside

    Records: Robstown 2-3, 0-0; Ingleside 4-2, 0-0

    Last week: Carrizo Springs 66, Robstown 24; Brownwood 55, Ingleside 7

    Players to watch: Robstown — QB Trevin Crowley; WR Timothy Sanchez; RB Isaiah Gutierrez; Ingleside — QB Sawyer Chalk, Ath Javier Solis III, Isaac Freeman

    Predictions

    Quinton Martinez: Both teams had rough outings last week, but someone gets a bounce-back win to start district play. Ingleside 41, Robstown 27

    Rey Castillo: This game has the potential to show some fireworks. Mustangs hold on in front of their home crowd. Ingleside 42, Robstown 28

    Rockport-Fulton at Cuero

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Where: Gobbler Stadium, Cuero

    Records: Rockport-Fulton 4-2, 0-0; Cuero 4-2, 0-0

    Last week: Rockport-Futon 28, Hallettsville 20; Cuero 24, Harlingen 14

    Broadcast: Streaming — Pirates Cove Sports Network on YouTube

    Players to watch: Rockport-Fulton — QB Sean Howell; RB/LB Trevor Garcia; WR/DB Dawson Phillips

    Predictions

    Quinton Martinez: Before last week Cuero was allowing more than 47 points a game. Can Rockport-Fulton capitalize? Cuero 31, Rockport-Fulton 21

    Rey Castillo: The Gobblers have been a challenge for a lot of teams this season. A good test for the Pirates to see where they stand in a tough district. Cuero 34, Rockport-Fulton 24

    Non-district

    Kingsville at San Antonio Memorial

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Where: Edgewood Veterans Stadium, San Antonio

    Records: Kingsville 5-1, 0-0; SA Memorial 0-5, 0-0

    Last week: Kingsville 56, Pharr Valley View 0; SA Memorial was open

    Players to watch: Kingsville — QB Dylon Everett, RB Damarius Montgomery, John Cason

    Predictions

    Quinton Martinez: Kingsville has posted at least 42 points in five of six games. Kingsville 49, San Antonio Memorial 7

    Rey Castillo: The Brahmas roll behind a big night from Everett. Kingsville 42, San Antonio Memorial 10

    Other Games to Watch

    District 15-3A DI

    Goliad at London

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Where: Pirate Stadium, London

    Records: London 3-2, 2-0 District 15-3A DI; Goliad 4-1, 2-0

    Last week: Goliad 56, Palacios 8; London 41, Mathis 16

    Players to watch: London — QB Alex Manning, WR Aiden Salinas, LB Andrew Rendon

    Predictions

    Quinton Martinez: London needs a better start this week to have a chance against Goliad. Goliad 35, London 26

    Rey Castillo: London builds off its win against Mathis to stun the Tigers. Look for Alex Manning to shine in this one. London 38, Goliad 34

    District 16-3A DI

    Bishop at Santa Gertrudis Academy

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Where: Javelina Stadium, Kingsville

    Records: Bishop 2-3, 2-0 in District 16-3A DI; SGA 3-2, 1-1

    Last week: Both teams were open

    Players to watch: Bishop — Braxten Montalvo, Jackson Benton, Brendon Ray; SGA — Elijah Riojas

    Predictions

    Quinton Martinez: Bishop hitting is stride at the right time. Bishop 34, Santa Gertrudis Academy 21

    Rey Castillo: The Badgers continue to find their stride in a rivalry matchup. Bishop 28, Santa Gertrudis Academy 21

    District 16-3A DII

    George West at Odem

    When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

    Where : Owl Stadium, Odem

    Records: George West 3-2, 1-0 in District 16-3A DII; Odem 6-0, 2-0

    Last week: George West 55, Monte Alto 0; Odem 28, Taft 20

    Live coverage: Rey Castillo on X (@reycastillo361)

    Players to watch: George West — QB Teagan Collins, WR Davian Garcia, RB Johnalbert Cisneros; Odem — QB R.J. Salinas, RB John Hinojosa, Jamison Collins

    Predictions

    Quinton Martinez: An early-season test in Odem's quest to retain the district championship trophy. Odem 27, George West 21

    Rey Castillo: The Owls are showing why they are the real deal. Odem hangs on against a solid George West squad to remain perfect. Odem 35, George West 24

    This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Week 7 Corpus Christi area high school football previews, predictions

