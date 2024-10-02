Open in App
    Volleyball top performers: Here's who had the top performances around the Coastal Bend

    By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2LIU_0vrGXXRz00

    Take a look at the top performers for Corpus Christi high school volleyball matches played Oct. 1-4.

    NOTE: Coaches may submit stats to ctsports@caller.com

    More: Corpus Christi area high school volleyball players to watch in 2024

    FRIDAY

    Aleya Longoria, Bishop: Totaled 25 assists, four blocks and eight kills in a win against Orange Grove.

    Kaylen Serrano, Sinton: Finished with 15 assists, eight digs, and eight aces in a win against Rockport-Fulton.

    Ashlyn Kelly, Gregory-Portland: Had five kills, 28 assists and six digs in a win against Miller.

    Kayla Chavez, Veterans Memorial: Turned in 28 assists, 19 digs and two aces in a win against King.

    Jimena Sosa, King: Had nine kills, five assists and one block against Veterans Memorial.

    Trinity Anscombe, Robstown: Had 20 kills, six digs and four blocks in a win against Zapata.

    Soraya Tobias, Robstown: Totaled 39 digs, four kills, six aces and 19 assists in a win against Zapata.

    Maggie Croft, Flour Bluff: Finished with 12 kills, eight digs and four aces in a win against Ray.

    Lola Fisher, Flour Bluff: Totaled 23 assists and four digs in a win against Ray.

    Hannah Wright, Banquete: Registered 12 assists, 10 kills, one ace and eight digs in a win against Falfurrias.

    Aubree Gomez, Banquete: Totaled 15 assists, six digs and two aces in a win against Falfurrias.

    Julia Perales, Moody: Finished with 31 digs and one assist in a win against Carroll.

    Aubrey Guerra, Moody: Totaled 12 digs and 15 assists in a win against Carroll.

    Brooke Wilmore, Carroll: Had three aces and 17 assists against Moody.

    Grace Martinez, Calallen: Totaled 20 assists and 14 digs in a win against Tuloso-Midway.

    Autumn Garza, Calallen: Had 16 assists and two aces in a win against Tuloso-Midway.

    Bella Garcia, Tuloso-Midway: Finished with 10 kills and one ace against Calallen.

    Harper Green, Beeville: Had 13 kills, three assists and 11 digs against Port Lavaca Calhoun.

    Julianna Montalvo, Santa Gertrudis Academy: Registered 15 kills, three blocks and two aces in a win against Hebbronville.

    Ari Lozano, Santa Gertrudis Academy: Had 26 assists in a win against Hebbronville.

    Jocelyn Chavez, Santa Gertrudis Academy: Finished with 26 digs in a win against Hebbronville.

    Addyson Stroman, Hebbronville: Totaled 22 kills, three aces and eight blocks against Santa Gertrudis Academy.

    THURSDAY

    Kameron Bean, IWA: Led the Lady Angels with 30 digs in a win against Holy Cross.

    Gabby Ovalle, IWA: Totaled seven aces, five kills and15 digs in a win against Holy Cross.

    TUESDAY

    Krista Reagan, Sinton: Finished with seven kills, 12 digs and one ace in a win against Ingleside.

    Kaylen Serrano, Sinton: Totaled three kills, 17 assists, six digs and five aces in a win against Ingleside.

    Anna Teixeira, Alice: Led the Coyotes with 12 kills and seven assists in a win against Ray.

    Bailynn Villarreal, Alice: Totaled 21 digs and two aces in a win against Ray.

    Lola Fisher, Flour Bluff: Led her team with 25 assists, four digs and three aces in a win against Miller.

    Maggie Croft, Flour Bluff: Totaled 12 kills, seven digs and five aces in a win against Miller.

    Ashlyn Kelly, Gregory-Portland: Registered seven kills, 35 assists, seven digs, two aces and one block in a win against Moody.

    Autumn Garza, Calallen: Finished with 15 assists, six aces and 10 digs in a win against Laredo Harmony.

    Grace Martinez, Calallen: Totaled 16 assists, five digs, three aces and one kill in a win against Laredo Harmony.

    Harper Green, Beeville: Led the Trojans with 11 kills, seven assists and three aces in a win against Rockport-Fulton.

    Megan Leftwich, Rockport-Fulton: Finished with 10 kills, 14 digs, 10 assists and one ace against Beeville.

    Jimena Sosa, King: Totaled 22 kills, 11 assists, seven digs and one block in a win against London.

    Mia Duong, London: Finished with 26 digs, one assist and six aces against King.

    Bella Garcia, Tuloso-Midway: Registered 19 kills and 11 digs in a win against Zapata.

    Michaela Salinas, Tuloso-Midway: Totaled 31 assists, seven digs and one ace in a win against Zapata.

    Milauni Williams, West Oso: Finished with 13 kills, two assists, three digs and four aces in a win against Mathis.

    Kayla Chavez, Veterans Memorial: Registered 44 assists, three aces and two blocks in a win against Carroll.

    Cymone Flynn, Carroll: Totaled 15 digs and three aces against Veterans Memorial.

    Sonya Tobias, Robstown: Finished with 25 digs and one ace against Kingsville.

    Jocelyn Chavez, Santa Gertrudis Academy: Totaled 37 assists in a win against Orange Grove.

    Bella Trujano, Sana Gertrudis Academy: Finished with 11 kills and three aces in a win against Orange Grove.

    Emma Schroedter, Orange Grove: Registered 32 digs, 15 assists and nine kills against Santa Gertrudis Academy.

    Hannah Wright, Banquete: Wright finished with 20 assists and 10 digs in a win against San Diego.

    Destiny Rosas, Banquete: Totaled 10 digs, four aces and four assists in a win against San Diego.

    Megan Moore, Banquete: Finished with four aces and 16 kills in a win against San Diego.

    Addyson Stroman, Hebbronville: Led the Longhorns with 25 kills, three blocks and three aces in a win against Taft.

    Alyna Maldonado, Hebbronville: Registered 42 assists in a win against Falfurrias.

    Lauren Nieto, Taft: Finished with a game-best 16 kills in a win against George West.

    Audree Vasquez, Skidmore-Tynan: Totaled 12 kills, 10 assists and 12 digs in a win against Agua Dulce.

    This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Volleyball top performers: Here's who had the top performances around the Coastal Bend

