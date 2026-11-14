Coronado’s healthcare scene is busy, and support staff are in demand. If you’re a CNA or experienced caregiver, there are several solid options here with union protection or flexible home-care hours.

Employer: Sharp HealthCare – Coronado Hospital

Sharp HealthCare – Location: Coronado, CA

Type: Full-time, Nights (3 PM – 11:30 PM), every other weekend

Pay: $25.96 – $33.47/hr, union position (SEIU-UHW)

This role supports subacute patients with admissions, daily care, and safe transfers. Great fit if you’re a California CNA with BLS looking for steady hours, hospital experience, and union benefits.

Employer: Sharp HealthCare – Sharp Coronado Villa (SNF)

Sharp HealthCare – Location: Coronado, CA

Type: Per diem, Evenings (3 PM – 11:30 PM), every other weekend

Pay: $28.55 – $36.81/hr, union position (SEIU-UHW)

Per diem CNA role in a skilled nursing facility, ideal if you want higher hourly pay and flexible shifts. You’ll handle daily care, room set-up, and safe transport for long-term and rehab residents.

Employer: Sharp HealthCare – Coronado Hospital (APCU)

Sharp HealthCare – Location: Coronado, CA

Type: Full-time, Nights (7 PM – 7:30 AM), every other weekend

Pay: $25.81 – $31.48/hr, union position (SEIU-UHW)

Work 12-hour night shifts on an advanced progressive care unit, supporting monitored patients and assisting the RN team. Good step if you want acute-care experience and already hold AHA BLS.

Employer: Exhava Home Care

Location: Coronado, CA (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Full-time, flexible AM/PM/NOC shifts

Pay: $20 – $25/hr, weekly pay

Provide one-on-one care in clients’ homes, from bathing and grooming to meal prep and companionship. Great if you have CA Home Care Aide registration, TB clearance, and want flexible scheduling with 4–12 hour shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Coronado open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.