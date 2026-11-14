Coronado’s hospitality scene is buzzing, and Hotel del Coronado is staffing up behind the scenes. If you like keeping things organized and moving on time, these supply chain roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hilton – Hotel del Coronado, A Curio Collection by Hilton

Hilton – Location: Coronado, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run purchasing and receiving for a huge, historic beachfront resort with 10+ food and drink outlets. You’ll support buying, manage inventory, check quality on deliveries, and supervise clerks while enjoying Hilton travel perks, PTO, and health benefits.

Employer: Hilton – Hotel del Coronado, A Curio Collection by Hilton

Hilton – Location: Coronado, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the full purchasing and inventory operation for the hotel, working closely with chefs and leadership to keep everything stocked and on budget. This role is more strategic and people-focused, with team leadership plus Hilton’s travel discounts, stock purchase plan, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Hilton often posts related roles at this property.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.