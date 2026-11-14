Coronado’s hospitality scene is buzzing, from historic beachfront resorts to new club openings. If you like guest-facing work, there are some solid options here with big-name brands and local perks.

Employer: Hilton – Hotel del Coronado, A Curio Collection by Hilton

Hilton – Location: Coronado, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support stewarding operations at the iconic oceanfront Hotel del Coronado with 10+ food and beverage outlets and large banquet space. You’ll help manage inventory, sanitation, equipment, and team scheduling while enjoying Hilton’s well-known travel perks and benefits.

Employer: Coronado Athletic Club

Location: Coronado, CA

Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hrs/week)

Pay: From $21.00/hour + tips likely (not stated), employee discount, flexible schedule

Help launch a brand-new, upscale club restaurant and bar opening December 2026. You’ll lead bar operations, seasonal cocktail menus, inventory, and staff training in a member-focused environment; night shift availability is required.

Employer: Marriott International – JW Marriott

Location: 2000 Second Street, Coronado, CA 92118

Type: Full-time, Non-management

Pay: $19.00/hour + tips + staff charge eligible

Full-time server role in a luxury resort setting, serving food and drinks, answering menu questions, and handling payments. Good fit if you like fast-paced floor work, guest interaction, and want a global brand on your resume.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hospitality skills transfer well, and local employers often have more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.