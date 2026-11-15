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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Corona Right Now
There are some nice free items popping up around Corona this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick drive.
Free Ceiling fans
Item: Free ceiling fans
Details: Dark wood-tone blades with a brass-colored light fixture. Great if you’re updating a room or need a replacement fan.
Condition: Not fully described, but appears to be standard used home ceiling fans.
Location: Montecito Ranch, Corona, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Glass Panel
Item: Clear glass panel
Details: Clear glass, suitable for different projects (like a tabletop or craft use). Size is 24" x 37-1/2".
Location: Sycamore Creek, Corona, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Tools, ping pong table, sound bars, sports equipment.
Item: Mix of tools, ping pong table, sound bars, and sports equipment
Details: Many items are being given away, with some possibly for best offer. Great if you’re setting up a game room or need extra gear.
Location: River Glen, Corona, CA — noted as Eastvale: Half Moon Park off Cherry Creek Cir across from baseball field
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Corona tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.