There are some nice free items popping up around Corona this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick drive.

Item: Free ceiling fans

Details: Dark wood-tone blades with a brass-colored light fixture. Great if you’re updating a room or need a replacement fan.

Condition: Not fully described, but appears to be standard used home ceiling fans.

Location: Montecito Ranch, Corona, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Clear glass panel

Details: Clear glass, suitable for different projects (like a tabletop or craft use). Size is 24" x 37-1/2".

Location: Sycamore Creek, Corona, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mix of tools, ping pong table, sound bars, and sports equipment

Details: Many items are being given away, with some possibly for best offer. Great if you’re setting up a game room or need extra gear.

Location: River Glen, Corona, CA — noted as Eastvale: Half Moon Park off Cherry Creek Cir across from baseball field

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Corona tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.