Corona’s food scene is busy and growing, with new spots opening and existing places staffing up. If you like fast-paced work and talking to people, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K / Corner Cave (Cold Stone Creamery)

Circle K / Corner Cave (Cold Stone Creamery) Location: Corona, CA (in-person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Make and serve ice cream, work the register, and keep the shop clean while helping guests have a fun experience. Great fit if you’ve done quick-service or fast food before and want flexible hours.

Location: Eastvale/Corona area, CA (in-person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Perks: 401(k) matching, employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training, advancement opportunities

Front-of-house hybrid role where you seat guests, serve tables, make drinks, and help with takeout orders as part of a tight team. Ideal if you have full-service experience, strong hospitality skills, and like a busy, energetic sports-bar vibe.

Location: Eastvale/Corona area, CA (in-person)

Type: Restaurant kitchen (schedule not listed)

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Perks: 401(k) matching, employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Cook on grill, fry, sauté, or assembly stations for a new fusion-style menu in a high-energy kitchen. Good for experienced line cooks who care about consistency, cleanliness, and working fast without cutting corners.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—new restaurants especially need reliable people and often grow roles over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.