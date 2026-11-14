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📢 CNUSD honors first 2026–27 high school Students of the Month
📢 CNUSD names first 2026–27 Students of the Month
Ten high school seniors from Corona-Norco Unified School District were honored as the first 2026–2027 Students of the Month at an event on Friday, November 13, 2026, at Lee V. Pollard High School in Corona.
The program, now in its third year, is a partnership between the Riverside County Office of Education, CNUSD, and the Corona-Norco Council PTA. Each CNUSD high school selects one senior who shows strong character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school and community, or resilience through tough life challenges.
This round’s honorees are:
- Academy of Innovation – Chao Hong
- Centennial – Rhocel Maegan Dilag Tapia
- Corona – Armando Sanchez
- Eastvale STEM Academy (eSTEM) – Giuliana Gutierrez Carpenter
- Eleanor Roosevelt – Drake Robert Wilson
- John F. Kennedy Middle College – Christian H. Kim
- Lee V. Pollard – Jessica Alyah Garcia
- Norco – Parker Joseph Briones
- Orange Grove – Luis Adrian Morales
- Santiago – Benjamin Walker Rausch
All 2026–27 Students of the Month will be eligible to apply for CNUSD Student of the Year scholarships and will be honored on Friday, May 14, 2027, at the Riverside County Office of Education Conference Center.
More Info: Meet the First 2026-2027 Students of the Month fro...
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