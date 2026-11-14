📢 CNUSD names first 2026–27 Students of the Month

Ten high school seniors from Corona-Norco Unified School District were honored as the first 2026–2027 Students of the Month at an event on Friday, November 13, 2026, at Lee V. Pollard High School in Corona.

The program, now in its third year, is a partnership between the Riverside County Office of Education, CNUSD, and the Corona-Norco Council PTA. Each CNUSD high school selects one senior who shows strong character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school and community, or resilience through tough life challenges.

This round’s honorees are:

Academy of Innovation – Chao Hong

– Chao Hong Centennial – Rhocel Maegan Dilag Tapia

– Rhocel Maegan Dilag Tapia Corona – Armando Sanchez

– Armando Sanchez Eastvale STEM Academy (eSTEM) – Giuliana Gutierrez Carpenter

– Giuliana Gutierrez Carpenter Eleanor Roosevelt – Drake Robert Wilson

– Drake Robert Wilson John F. Kennedy Middle College – Christian H. Kim

– Christian H. Kim Lee V. Pollard – Jessica Alyah Garcia

– Jessica Alyah Garcia Norco – Parker Joseph Briones

– Parker Joseph Briones Orange Grove – Luis Adrian Morales

– Luis Adrian Morales Santiago – Benjamin Walker Rausch

All 2026–27 Students of the Month will be eligible to apply for CNUSD Student of the Year scholarships and will be honored on Friday, May 14, 2027, at the Riverside County Office of Education Conference Center.