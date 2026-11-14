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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Corona — Beds, Gear & More
Here are some free items your neighbors in Corona are giving away right now. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.
Free! - Cali King Metal Bed Frame
Item: Cali king metal bed frame
Condition: Described as sturdy and in excellent condition
Location: Mountain Gate, Corona, CA
Source: Nextdoor
A solid metal frame sized for a California king mattress. Great if you’re upgrading your bedroom or setting up a guest room and need a strong base without spending money.
Free Items – Snowboard, Dog Kennel & Camping Gear
Items include:
- Snowboard
- Small collapsible dog kennel
- 3 cots (one not pictured)
- Swinging camping chair
Location: El Cerrito, Corona, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Nice bundle of outdoor and pet freebies. Perfect if you camp, host guests, or need a kennel for a small dog.
Golf clubs
Item: Miscellaneous golf club set
Condition: Used – Good
Location: Corona, CA
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Mixed set of golf clubs listed as free and in good used shape. A nice starter set if you’re learning or need backup clubs.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
FREE Craft Supplies
Item: Misc artificial floral pieces
Location: Eagle Glen, Corona, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Assorted faux flowers and floral pieces. Handy for wreaths, centerpieces, school projects, or other crafts.
Not Free, But Noted: Assorted Puzzles and Games Bundle
This listing is paid, not free, but in case you’re curious:
Item: Assorted puzzles and games bundle
Includes: “What Do You Meme?”, “New Phone, Who Dis?”, and puzzles like “Costco Wholesale” and “River Bike”
Price: $35 for all or $5 each
Location: Stagecoach, Corona, CA
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free items in Corona tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.