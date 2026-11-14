Here are some free items your neighbors in Corona are giving away right now. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Cali king metal bed frame

Condition: Described as sturdy and in excellent condition

Location: Mountain Gate, Corona, CA

Source: Nextdoor

A solid metal frame sized for a California king mattress. Great if you’re upgrading your bedroom or setting up a guest room and need a strong base without spending money.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Items include:

Snowboard

Small collapsible dog kennel

3 cots (one not pictured)

(one not pictured) Swinging camping chair

Location: El Cerrito, Corona, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Nice bundle of outdoor and pet freebies. Perfect if you camp, host guests, or need a kennel for a small dog.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Miscellaneous golf club set

Condition: Used – Good

Location: Corona, CA

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Mixed set of golf clubs listed as free and in good used shape. A nice starter set if you’re learning or need backup clubs.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Misc artificial floral pieces

Location: Eagle Glen, Corona, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Assorted faux flowers and floral pieces. Handy for wreaths, centerpieces, school projects, or other crafts.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Not Free, But Noted: Assorted Puzzles and Games Bundle

This listing is paid, not free, but in case you’re curious:

Item: Assorted puzzles and games bundle

Includes: “What Do You Meme?”, “New Phone, Who Dis?”, and puzzles like “Costco Wholesale” and “River Bike”

Price: $35 for all or $5 each

Location: Stagecoach, Corona, CA

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Corona tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.