Corona’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home-based care. Here are several local roles with solid benefits and room to grow.

Employer: UHS / Corona Regional Medical Center

UHS / Location: Corona, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with surgeons in the OR, assisting with advanced procedures at a 238-bed community hospital. This role comes with tuition reimbursement, strong medical/dental/vision benefits, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and big career growth paths across the UHS network.

Employer: Little Scholars Services

Location: Corona, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hr + hiring bonus

Hands-on, play-based work helping kids build communication and social skills, mostly in-home during afternoons/evenings. No ABA experience needed—you get paid training, tuition assistance, flexible schedule, health/vision/dental, PTO, and support to earn your RBT certification in 90 days.

Employer: Fullerton Pharmacy

Location: Corona, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$21.00/hr

Support the pharmacist with prescription processing, insurance billing, inventory, and customer service at the counter and drive-thru. Good fit if you like detail-oriented work, helping patients, and want pharmacy experience without a full-time commitment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.