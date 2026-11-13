Corona’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want beauty, tech, or sports gear. Here are a few standout roles hiring now in Corona, CA.

Employer: Kohl’s

Kohl’s Location: Corona, CA

Corona, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.80 – $29.10/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the beauty area inside Sephora at Kohl’s, help customers find the right products, and keep displays looking sharp. Great fit if you love makeup/skin care and want steady hours plus a strong benefits package (PTO, health, 401k, discounts).

Employer: Spectrum

Spectrum Location: Corona, CA

Corona, CA Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $29.52/hour base + commission (target $7,300/year )

+ commission (target ) Why it’s worth a look: Be the face of Spectrum in-store, helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile services. Comes with commission potential and perks like free/discounted services if you’re comfortable with tech and enjoy sales.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Corona, CA

Corona, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $52,500 – $66,500/year (based on 38-hour work week)

(based on 38-hour work week) Why it’s worth a look: Lead a team on the sales floor, coach staff, and keep the store running smoothly for athletes and shoppers. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership responsibilities plus a competitive total rewards package.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.