Corona is busy hiring in education and training right now, from school support roles to high-tech aerospace training.

Employer: Corona-Norco Unified School District

Corona-Norco Unified School District Location: Corona, CA (Roosevelt High School)

(Roosevelt High School) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support students in the classroom using both Mandarin and English. Great fit if you enjoy helping teens learn and want steady hours with a large, well-known school district that invests in training and development.

Employer: Corona-Norco Unified School District

Corona-Norco Unified School District Location: Corona, CA (Raney Intermediate)

(Raney Intermediate) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with middle school students in the ACP program, helping with classroom support and daily learning. Good role if you’re patient, caring, and want to grow your skills with a district that offers ongoing training.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Location: Corona, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead technical training programs for a major aerospace and defense manufacturer. You’ll design and deliver hands-on training, manage training records, and work with engineering and operations teams. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, HSA/FSA, disability coverage, and tuition reimbursement. U.S. person status is required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.