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Corona
Corona strategic plan workshop on Nov. 16
7 days ago
Residents are invited to a community workshop on the City of Corona’s Strategic Plan on Monday, November 16 from 6:30–8:00 p.m. at Circle City Center, 365 N. Main Street, Corona, CA to share ideas and input on Corona’s future.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Corona - City Government
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