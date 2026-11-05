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Corona

Corona strategic plan workshop on Nov. 16

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNihY_1GpxqWxU00

Residents are invited to a community workshop on the City of Corona’s Strategic Plan on Monday, November 16 from 6:30–8:00 p.m. at Circle City Center, 365 N. Main Street, Corona, CA to share ideas and input on Corona’s future.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Corona - City Government

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