Final 2026 Regional Center training in Victorville

The Autism Society Inland Empire will hold its last 2026 Unlocking Regional Center Services training in Victorville, CA on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. This in‑person session will help parents understand new Individual Program Plan (IPP) rules, Home and Community‑Based Services (HCBS) changes, and their rights and choices in the Regional Center system in clear, plain language. More information and registration: https://eventmobi.com/website/AutismSocietyVictorville.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Autism Society Inland Empire