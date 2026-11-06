🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Corona, CA

Corona’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for front-line and lead roles. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Corona, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.40–$21.78/hour base pay range

Lead a section of the store and step in as Manager on Duty when needed. You’ll supervise associates, handle opening/closing, keep the sales floor safe and organized, and support loss prevention and front-end operations.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: 2459 Tuscany Street, Corona, CA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.90–$17.40/hour starting range

Help shoppers during the busy season with checkout, fitting rooms, and keeping the store stocked and tidy. Good fit if you want flexible hours, retail experience, and access to an employee discount and broad benefits (where eligible).

Employer: Vons (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Corona, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At or above local minimum wage (exact rate not listed)

Be the friendly face at the fuel station—run the register, answer questions, and keep the pumps, store, and restrooms clean and safe. This role is active, outdoors at times, and comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and potential benefits for eligible employees.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—retail roles in Corona tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.