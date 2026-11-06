💰 Several Loan Officer Openings in Corona, CA (High Earning Potential)

Corona’s mortgage scene is busy, and lenders are competing hard for strong Loan Officers. If you’re licensed and like working with homebuyers, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group ( PRMG )

Paramount Residential Mortgage Group ( ) Location: Corona, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary range listed: $0 – $250,000/year (commission-based)

Work mostly out in the field meeting borrowers and helping them choose the right home loan. PRMG highlights a strong originator-focused culture plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, HSA/FSA, and 401(k) after 60 days).

Key requirements: Current NMLS and state license, 2–5 years’ experience preferred, and either funding 2+ loans/month, Xinnix training, or a PRMG mentor.

Employer: Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. ( PRMG Inc. )

Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc. ( ) Location: Corona, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary range listed: $0 – $500,000/year (commission-based)

Similar field-based Loan Officer role with PRMG’s same originator-first model and comprehensive benefits. This posting lists a higher potential top end, which may appeal if you already have a strong book of business.

Key requirements: Same as above – active NMLS, state licensing, 2–5 years preferred, and proof of production, Xinnix training, or a PRMG mentor.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full description, and apply while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.