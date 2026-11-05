🏭 Corona, CA Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now

Corona’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on, technical work. If you’re good with tools and machines, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Karman Space & Defense Location: Corona, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri 5:00 am–3:30 pm, Saturdays as needed)

Salary: Not listed

Work on precision aerospace parts that go into space and defense systems. You’ll remove burrs and sharp edges, follow detailed blueprints, and help make sure every part meets strict quality standards. Must be a U.S. person under export control laws and able to stand, use hand tools, and lift up to 50 lbs. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, HSA/FSA, and tuition reimbursement.

Note: This job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: IPG

Location: Corona, CA

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Keep production machinery running by doing preventive maintenance and troubleshooting issues on conveyors, drives, hydraulics, pneumatics, and PLC-controlled systems. Requires either 5+ years industrial maintenance experience (with a high school diploma) or 3+ years with an associate degree, plus strong skills with Allen-Bradley PLCs, AC/DC drives, and industrial controls. Expect some weekend and holiday work and a focus on safety and teamwork.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Corona’s plants and factories are hiring on a rolling basis.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.