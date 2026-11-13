Cornelius is buzzing with finance roles right now, especially for folks who like both numbers and people. If you’ve got accounting or investment chops, there are some solid options close to home.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Cornelius, NC

Type: Full-time, in-office with rotating Saturdays

Salary: Not listed

Work with clients on their full financial picture—investments, banking, and sometimes mortgages. You’ll need Series 7 and 66 and at least 1 year in investments, and you’ll build financial plans using stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and more.

Employer: Burn Boot Camp

Location: Cornelius, NC (HQ)

Type: Full-time, mostly in-office (Mon–Thu), remote Fridays

Salary: Not listed

Lead full-cycle accounting for multiple entities in a fast-growing fitness franchise. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of accounting experience, strong GAAP skills, and like process improvement and working closely with a Controller.

Employer: Kindred Hospitality

Location: Cornelius, NC

Type: Full-time, in-office (Mon–Fri)

Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, employee discounts, disability & life insurance

Hands-on accounting role for an award-winning restaurant group, reporting to the CFO. You’ll handle AP, payroll support, reconciliations, sales tax, and reporting, with room to grow into a more analytical, systems-focused position.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and it might be a better fit than it looks at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.