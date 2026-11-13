Cornelius neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from outdoor furniture to personal care supplies. Take a look and see if something here could be useful for your home.

Item: Outdoor patio table with matching chairs

Condition: Chairs are in decent condition. The wicker around the table has some fraying, but the table is otherwise ok.

Details: You must pick up and remove the set yourself. Great for a deck, porch, or backyard seating area if you don’t mind a little wear.

Location: Upper Peninsula, Cornelius, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pink kayak that floated up to a neighbor’s beach

Condition: Not described, but currently being held by the poster.

Details: The poster is trying to find the rightful owner. If no one claims it, they plan to put it out on the street for FREE over the weekend. If you think it might be yours, or you’re interested if it goes unclaimed, reach out through the listing.

Location: Near Bethel Church, Cornelius, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Personal care supplies

Depends, size medium

Underpads, XL max absorbency (package opened – 2 used)

Pickup style: Porch pickup – items left out for you to grab.

Location: 19520 One Norman Blvd, Apt B, Cornelius, NC (Cornelius Lake Norman area)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Cornelius tend to go quickly, so if something here could help you or a neighbor, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.